The new Mercedes GLA will arrive before the end of 2026, and we’ve just clapped eyes on its preparations. The new GLA is part of Mercedes’ ambitious plan to launch no fewer than 40 new models within the next two years.

The all-new compact SUV will also become Mercedes’ entry-level model. That’s because the A-Class hatchback is being axed by the end of next year, and it has been confirmed to Auto Express that there are no immediate plans for a successor.

The third-generation GLA will use the same underpinnings as the new Mercedes CLA, including its cutting-edge MMA platform and hyper-efficient electric or hybrid powertrains.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking at the reveal of the new electric Mercedes GLC, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius said: "BEV or ICE, there will be a zero-compromise Mercedes for every customer. Our goal has always been to provide the most desirable vehicles in every segment we serve."

When the new GLA arrives, we expect it will cost from around £40,000 in hybrid form, or £45,000 as an EV. Its chief rival will be the BMW X1, which is currently available through our Buy A Car service from just under £37,000, while the all-electric iX1 starts at over £43,000. The new Audi Q3 that’s arriving soon will also be a competitor, similarly priced from around £38,000.

What will the new Mercedes GLA look like?

Thanks to new spy shots of the new GLA prototype, we’ve got our closest and clearest look yet at the upcoming car, even if it’s still wearing camouflage to distract us from the finer details.