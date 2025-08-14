New Mercedes GLA spotted: 2026 SUV to bring cutting-edge hybrid and EV powertrains
New spy shots show Mercedes’ upcoming small SUV in the closest detail yet
The new Mercedes GLA will arrive before the end of 2026, and we’ve just clapped eyes on its preparations. The new GLA is part of Mercedes’ ambitious plan to launch no fewer than 40 new models within the next two years.
The all-new compact SUV will also become Mercedes’ entry-level model. That’s because the A-Class hatchback is being axed by the end of next year, and it has been confirmed to Auto Express that there are no immediate plans for a successor.
The third-generation GLA will use the same underpinnings as the new Mercedes CLA, including its cutting-edge MMA platform and hyper-efficient electric or hybrid powertrains.
Speaking at the reveal of the new electric Mercedes GLC, Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius said: "BEV or ICE, there will be a zero-compromise Mercedes for every customer. Our goal has always been to provide the most desirable vehicles in every segment we serve."
When the new GLA arrives, we expect it will cost from around £40,000 in hybrid form, or £45,000 as an EV. Its chief rival will be the BMW X1, which is currently available through our Buy A Car service from just under £37,000, while the all-electric iX1 starts at over £43,000. The new Audi Q3 that’s arriving soon will also be a competitor, similarly priced from around £38,000.
What will the new Mercedes GLA look like?
Thanks to new spy shots of the new GLA prototype, we’ve got our closest and clearest look yet at the upcoming car, even if it’s still wearing camouflage to distract us from the finer details.
The new car will borrow several design elements from the new GLC EV that was revealed at the Munich Motor Show, most notably a large, deep, and slightly convex grille design that seems to draw inspiration from some of the brand’s celebrated 1960s and 1970s models – though those cars never had the illumination that we’re likely to see on the GLA. The slim headlight units though are distinctly modern, and while hidden by camouflage, we expect them to feature the three-pointed star DRL motif seen on the GLC EV and some other recent Mercedes designs.
In profile the new GLA looks similar to the existing car – blurring the lines between a hatchback and an SUV, with a relatively low ride height – though the car is expected to grow a little from the current car’s 4.4-metre length. At the rear, a three-pointed star motif is clearly visible in the rear light clusters, and there’s the suggestion of a light bar to connect them, too.
Inside, we expect the new GLA to borrow its cabin design from the sleek CLA, including its glossy black monolithic dashboard with a 14-inch touchscreen, 10-inch driver’s display and new user interface. You’ll sit a little higher in the GLA though, just as you do with the existing car.
Advanced new platform and EV tech
Merc’s new MMA architecture has brought the German brand’s EVs right up to the cutting edge of technology. This platform features things such as an 800V electrical architecture for ultra-rapid charging capabilities, plus a new e-motor that the company developed in-house and uses a two-speed transmission, which benefits both performance and efficiency.
The CLA250+ saloon pairs all that with an 84kWh battery for a range of more than 480 miles. However, we don’t expect the GLA to hit a figure quite that high due to its loftier driving position and extra drag, but it won’t be far off if fitted with the same battery and electric motor.
But this will be just one option in a range that includes dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variants, as well as a more affordable version with a smaller 58.5kWh battery pack. AMG will also likely get involved and produce a high-performance variant.
Hybrid options
If you’re not into EVs, the new GLA will also be available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, driving the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. A plug-in hybrid will also be added to the range later on to give buyers a wide range of options to suit their circumstances.
As the final confirmed bodystyle within the MMA family, the GLA will join the CLA saloon and Shooting Brake that are on sale now, plus the new seven-seat GLB, which is due to be revealed towards the end of the year.
