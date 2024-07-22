Fiat 600e La Prima long-term test: stylish EV divides opinions

Verdict

The Fiat 600e is held back by poor efficiency and comfort on long motorway journeys, but stick to the city and the small SUV is an excellent choice due to its smooth electric powertrain and compact size.

Mileage : 4,107 miles

: 4,107 miles Efficiency: 3.7m/kWh

Ever since finding out that I would be running a Fiat 600e on the Auto Express fleet back in August, my wife, Paulina, has been very excited. Her first car was a Fiat Seicento that she owned in the early noughties and she adored it, so it was love at first sight when I took the 600e’s keys from former custodian Jordan Katsianis.

Her affection for the small electric SUV hasn’t really waned during the two months we’ve had the car. She mainly drives it on little trips, either to and from school, or on her short commute to work. This is where the Fiat 600e is really at home, because it’s a great city car. It’s small enough to navigate narrow streets and the smooth electric powertrain is well suited to urban living. It’s also extremely easy to park, with a crystal-clear reversing camera and a plethora of sensors.

However, the one thing she loves more than anything else is the way it looks. She thinks Fiat has really nailed it with the 600e.