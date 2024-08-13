New Fiat 600 Hybrid now on sale, and it’s £9,000 cheaper than the electric 600e

Fiat has added a second hybrid model to the 600 range, with both coming in two trim levels at a starting price around £9,000 below that of the all-electric Fiat 600e.

The Fiat 600 Hybrid now comes in a new 135bhp variant in addition to the existing 100bhp model, each using a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This is assisted by a compact 28bhp electric motor and similarly slinky battery pack, with a 48V electrical system and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

While you don’t get many miles of pure EV running from the small battery – not even a single mile in fact, as Fiat quotes ‘up to 1km’ – the 600 Hybrid should be at its best in town, where stop-start traffic and low speeds will allow the car to run on its e-motor more of the time, and give it plenty of chances to top up the battery. The engine can stop and start either using the electric motor, or a separate belt-driven starter.

Hybrid assistance contributes to a combined 57.6mpg figure with either power output, and 109g/km of CO2, for a first-year VED road tax rate of £195 and 26 per cent BIK company car tax rating, compared to £0 (until April 2025) VED and 2 per cent for the EV.