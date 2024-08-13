New Fiat 600 Hybrid now on sale, and it’s £9,000 cheaper than the electric 600e
Powertrain diversification is the name of the game for Fiat’s compact family SUV
Fiat has added a second hybrid model to the 600 range, with both coming in two trim levels at a starting price around £9,000 below that of the all-electric Fiat 600e.
The Fiat 600 Hybrid now comes in a new 135bhp variant in addition to the existing 100bhp model, each using a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This is assisted by a compact 28bhp electric motor and similarly slinky battery pack, with a 48V electrical system and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
While you don’t get many miles of pure EV running from the small battery – not even a single mile in fact, as Fiat quotes ‘up to 1km’ – the 600 Hybrid should be at its best in town, where stop-start traffic and low speeds will allow the car to run on its e-motor more of the time, and give it plenty of chances to top up the battery. The engine can stop and start either using the electric motor, or a separate belt-driven starter.
Hybrid assistance contributes to a combined 57.6mpg figure with either power output, and 109g/km of CO2, for a first-year VED road tax rate of £195 and 26 per cent BIK company car tax rating, compared to £0 (until April 2025) VED and 2 per cent for the EV.
Both cars should be peppy too, with the 100PS model getting from 0-62mph in 10.9 seconds, and the 136PS car cutting that down to 8.5 seconds. Top speed is probably academic in a sensible, retro-styled family car, but Fiat says they’ll do 114mph and 124mph respectively.
For both hybrid powertrains, you get a choice of two trim levels: 600 Hybrid, and 600 Hybrid La Prima. The former gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, flat black and ivory-coloured fabric seats, with heated seats for the front passengers. Stepping up to the La Prima means larger 18-inch alloys, Eco-Leather seats, some assisted driving functionality, a massaging driver seat, and wireless phone charging. Both come in Fiat’s current range of colourful paint hues, where grey isn’t an option but black and white both are, at least on the standard 600 Hybrid.
Prices start at £23,975 for the 100bhp Hybrid. Opting for the 135bhp powertrain adds a nice round £1,000, while La Prima models are £3,000 on top of standard trim. Even so, the 135bhp La Prima only maxes out at £27,975, undercutting the full EV, which starts at £32,995, by around £5,000.
Hybrid 100 models are already on dealer forecourts, while the Hybrid 136 orders are now opened, with first deliveries expected in late October.
