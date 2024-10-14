Citroen C4 and C4 X gain bold new looks, but lose petrol versions

Inside, the updated C4 and C4 X have a new seven-inch digital driver’s display to go with the 10-inch central touchscreen. It’s running Citroen’s latest infotainment software, and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too. This is complemented by redesigned ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which have 15mm of extra foam and a more dense centre section.

Up to 20 advanced driver assistance systems are available, too, from driver attention alert and blind spot monitoring to ‘Highway Driver Assist’, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

Citroen e-C4 and e-C4 X, plus hybrid powertrains

The updated Citroen C4 and C4 X will arrive in showrooms early next year. When order books open, customers will be offered a simple choice of hybrid or pure-electric power, with pure-petrol engines removed from both cars’ line-ups as part of this facelift.

All hybrid models feature a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. For the Hybrid 100 set-up used exclusively by the entry-level C4, it produces 99bhp and 205Nm of torque. However, in the Hybrid 136 set-up offered in both cars, the three-pot engine delivers 134bhp and 230Nm of torque.

Either way, the engine is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has an electric motor built-in. It provides an extra 28bhp and 55Nm of torque, and allows the cars to be driven for very short distances on electric power alone, such as when manoeuvring in a car park or creeping along in city traffic.

The e-motor also helps fire up the combustion engine when it’s needed, and helps to charge the hybrid system’s 48V battery when slowing down. The small battery is located under the front seat, preversing passenger space and luggage capacity.

Meanwhile, there are two battery/motor combinations for the e-C4 and e-C4 X. The entry-level versions get a 50kWh battery and 134bhp e-motor that provides up to 223 miles of range, while the larger 54kWh powerpack and 154bhp e-motor combination is good for up to 260 miles on a single charge.

The maximum charging speed for both electric car versions is still 100kW, and a 20 to 80 per cent top-up should take less than 30 minutes. Next year, Citroen will also offer a V2L (vehicle-to-load) socket for the e-C4 and e-C4 X, allowing them to charge external devices such as laptops or even electric bikes using their batteries.

