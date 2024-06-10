Electric cars are about to get more affordable after the UK government announced the relaunch of an EV grant scheme which will cut the price of a new zero-emissions car by up to £3,750.

The new Electric Car Grant will be available on EVs costing under £37,000 and only those models from manufacturers that have committed to a so-called Science-Based Target (SBT) for emissions and have already showcased reductions because of this.

The ECG will be available in two tiers; cars deemed the most environmentally friendly will be liable to receive the full £3,750 discount, while those not quite deemed green enough will instead be discounted by £1,500. As only cars costing under £37,000 will be eligible, the UK’s best-selling EV, the Tesla Model Y is among a large list of EVS not in-line for government grants.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Auto Express is awaiting clarification on how individual models will be rated in terms of how sustainable it is, but a full list will eventually be available on the government website.

Regardless, the re-introduction of the grant has been well-received across the industry, with Renault’s managing director, Adam Wood calling it a “much-needed signal that Government is ready to put tangible action behind the ambitious plans for the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) that it has outlined.”