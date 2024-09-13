Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero

But if you thought the front was polarising, wait until you see the back. In place of the rear screen, there’s a heavily vented deck, presumably with the original window underneath. There are loads more slices and ornaments around the bumper, and due to the position of the tailpipes, the number plate has been moved to the top of the bootlid.

Inside, the Batmobile theme continues, with a redesigned dashboard and instrument binnacle, although the images reveal that the Audi logo remains on the steering wheel and the traditional dials are untouched.

If you don’t have a second-generation Audi TT to hand, or want Dragon Motors to work on something else, don’t worry, as its team can offer a similar treatment for any car you care to imagine. According to the firm’s website, it can provide a “custom, high-quality, designer product that sets you apart from the competition”.

The company “has the ability to develop, from scratch, the design and preparation to suit [its] clients, creating unique models with the highest quality of its newly-manufactured components”.

Under the bonnet you’ll find a familiar range of Audi petrol engines from the period (2006-2014) – including the range-topping 2.5-litre five-cylinder motor from the TT RS. Dragon can even convert the car to LPG, apparently “in search of respect for the environment” according to the tuner’s website. The company also claims to have made “extensive” modifications to the suspension and brakes.

Dragon Motors doesn’t quote a price for the work, all of which would presumably be on top of the base car; used examples start from around £2,500.

