News

New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design

The next-generation electric Porsche Macan SUV interior features a design similar to the new Cayenne and Panamera

by: Jordan Katsianis
11 Dec 2023
Porsche Macan EV interior

The first image of the new Porsche Macan EV's interior has been released, showing off a high-tech design not dissimilar to that found in the new Panamera and Cayenne. The new midsize all-electric SUV is due to be revealed in full next year, joining the range as the second all-electric Porsche model after the Taycan saloon and shooting brake estate. 

Core to the as-yet-unnamed electric Macan’s interior design language, are typical driver-focused elements common to all Porsche models. This includes the highest point of the dash always being the centre of the driver’s display, and the optional central stop-watch available as part of the Sport Chrono package. 

Below this sits a main 12.3-inch touchscreen that runs a new Porsche interface with greater integration of electric drive features, such as intelligent routing within the sat-nav and live updates of public fast-charging network information. Behind the familiar steering wheel is a curved instrument cluster that’s fully-configurable, able to display everything from widescreen mapping, to traditional dials. 

Further along the dash sits an optional passenger display, which like in the other Porsche models isn’t visible to the driver while the car is in motion. Both screens are integrated into a black bar across the dash that also houses the drive select toggle. New for the Macan EV is an extended use of interior ambient lighting – an element that Porsche has historically been subtle in applying compared with rivals like Audi and Mercedes. 

The centre console also features the same air-conditioning control panel as found in the recently revealed Cayenne and Panamera. But without any mechanical hardware between the seats, the Macan gets a kind of floating bridge with extra storage underneath. 

We had the chance to drive a couple of prototype cars earlier this year, and as well as coming away impressed by both the base model and top-spec Macan Turbo dynamically, we found the driving position to be excellent, with good adjustment and visibility. 

We’ll have to wait until we see full production models to be absolutely sure, but the cabin materials and build quality felt solid, and space in the back made good use of the Macan’s relatively long wheelbase.

Prototypes have been testing on the road for a few years now, and with competition mounting, Porsche’s all-electric Macan can’t come soon enough.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

