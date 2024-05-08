Honda CR-V Advance long-term test: hybrid SUV ticks all the boxes

Verdict

As capable family transport, smart exec wheels or even as a workhorse, the latest Honda CR-V excels. The plug-in hybrid is better for Benefit-in-Kind tax breaks, but our regular hybrid is hard to fault nevertheless.

Mileage: 8,583

8,583 Economy: 39.1mpg

If I were a paying customer, I’d be on our local Honda dealer’s Xmas card list by now, having just graduated to my third Honda SUV fleet car in succession.

They’ve all been getting bigger too, with our new CR-V standing 53mm taller, 26mm wider, and 138mm longer than its ZR-V predecessor.

There are more obvious differences, of course, including the fact that our handsome new CR-V 2.0i-MMD Advance hybrid finished in lustrous Crystal Red Metallic (£995) has a boxier profile than its swoopier-looking ZR-V stablemate. This, combined with those extra inches all around, means it can load 579 ‘computer-simulated one-litre blocks’ in the boot even with the seats up. With its heavily raked rear hatch, the ZR-V musters a meagre 370 litres under the same test process, so while offering a decent amount of luggage room for the average family, it doesn’t get close to the CR-V’s capacity to swallow stuff.

This voracious appetite turned into a significant advantage when it came to the CR-V’s first major test, which was a 700-odd mile drive to Jena in Germany over Easter, to visit my partner’s family. We usually fly and agonise over what to pack in our suitcases, but taking the CR-V was liberating – after loading the kitchen sink, I thought ‘what the hell’ and chucked in my mountain bike as well. That still left room for the four cases of fine German lager I was ‘permitted’ to import on the return journey, as well as a couple of large cardboard boxes that, for reasons not fully explained to me, have now transitioned from a dusty basement in Germany to a dusty loft in Hampshire.

Using the Channel Tunnel, and stopping only for fuel, coffee, crisps and comfort breaks, the trip took roughly 13 hours each way. On the away and home legs we jumped out of the car at journey’s end feeling fresh and limber too, which is definitely a tribute to not only the seat comfort and cabin refinement of the CR-V, but also just how stress-free it is to drive. Adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance can be a mixed blessing on crowded motorways here in the south east of England where you’re constantly forced to intervene, but they come into their own on a long European road trip when you can set the speed control to 80mph and enjoy long-ish periods of not having to contribute much to proceedings.