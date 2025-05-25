Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail for less than £220 a month will make you smile

Well equipped N-Connect trim

Spacious and practical interior

Only £219.42 per month

A chunky mid-sized family SUV for less than £220 a month? Sounds like we're joking, but one look at today's Deal of the Day goes to show you'll be laughing for all the right reasons.

You can grab the keys to a Nissan X-Trail for just £219.42 right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, undercutting a whole swathe of similarly sized and equipped SUVs.

This two-year deal from Lease Car UK requires a £2,981.04 initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If that's a bit too limiting for you, then you can nudge this up to 8,000 for £21.94 extra a month.

The deal we're featuring is for the five-seat X-Trail. If you need more space for your brood, the seven-seat model might be a better bet and costs less than a tenner extra a month. It's from a different broker, but through the same Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Back to this offer, and it's for the well equipped N-Connecta model. One up from the entry-level trim, N-Connecta gains roof rails, privacy glass, a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with connected services along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol. Performance isn't sparkling, but it's good enough at hauling the family and all of their clobber, plus it delivers 40mpg claimed fuel economy.

Speaking of clobber, there's no shortage of space inside the X-Trail. There's tonnes of room in the back for passengers, plus the 585-litre boot swells to an impressive 1,424 litres when the rear seats are folded.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail page.

