Car Deal of the Day: Put a coupe-crossover Volkswagen Taigo on the drive for £187 per month
This well-judged little SUV won’t cost you a fortune
- Match trim and a 113bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine
- 17-inch alloys and a rear-view camera as standard
- 36 months of £187 per month
The coupe-SUV trend started with cars like the BMW X6, but over the years it’s made it down to the lower reaches of the market too, and that’s exactly what you get with the Volkswagen Taigo, effectively a Volkswagen T-Cross with a sloping roof. And sure enough, on VW’s website you’ll find reference to the Taigo’s “sporty Coupe styling” – though it’s no Scirocco, is it?
The thing is, you can’t buy a Scirocco any longer, but you can still get a Taigo, and for less money than you might expect too. Car Leasing Online currently has a deal on a 1.0 TSI 115 DSG Match for £187.25 per month, which seems like pretty good value for this plus-sized Polo.
It’s a 36-month term, with 5,000 miles per annum and a relatively modest downpayment of £2,546.98. As we often note, you can probably negotiate a few more miles if you think you’ll end up breaching 5k per year.
It’s no stripped-down version either – Match trim sits one above the entry-level Life spec in the Taigo range, so as well as the 8-inch Digital Cockpit and various safety features of the Life, you also get 17-inch alloys, a rear-view camera, tinted rear windows, and keyless entry in Match spec.
As the long model name suggests, it’s also an automatic, using Volkswagen’s familiar seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox, which always delivers snappy shifts. The engine it’s attached to is a 113bhp version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol, which is pretty well matched to the supermini-sized SUV. 0-62mph is done in a brisk 10.2 seconds, and 50.3mpg is on the cards if you’re light on the right-hand pedal.
The Taigo’s interior is a fine place to spend time as well. We’d say it has one foot in the past and another in the future – you still get proper buttons, and twisty knobs even, for controlling the air conditioning, but also that Digital Cockpit instrument display and a perfectly serviceable touchscreen for your in-car entertainment. Cabin space is good and there’s a 440-litre boot, too.
