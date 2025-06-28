Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Put a coupe-crossover Volkswagen Taigo on the drive for £187 per month

This well-judged little SUV won’t cost you a fortune

By:Antony Ingram
5 Oct 2025
Volkswagen Taigo - front action
  • Match trim and a 113bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine
  • 17-inch alloys and a rear-view camera as standard
  • 36 months of £187 per month

The coupe-SUV trend started with cars like the BMW X6, but over the years it’s made it down to the lower reaches of the market too, and that’s exactly what you get with the Volkswagen Taigo, effectively a Volkswagen T-Cross with a sloping roof. And sure enough, on VW’s website you’ll find reference to the Taigo’s “sporty Coupe styling” – though it’s no Scirocco, is it?

The thing is, you can’t buy a Scirocco any longer, but you can still get a Taigo, and for less money than you might expect too. Car Leasing Online currently has a deal on a 1.0 TSI 115 DSG Match for £187.25 per month, which seems like pretty good value for this plus-sized Polo.

It’s a 36-month term, with 5,000 miles per annum and a relatively modest downpayment of £2,546.98. As we often note, you can probably negotiate a few more miles if you think you’ll end up breaching 5k per year.

It’s no stripped-down version either – Match trim sits one above the entry-level Life spec in the Taigo range, so as well as the 8-inch Digital Cockpit and various safety features of the Life, you also get 17-inch alloys, a rear-view camera, tinted rear windows, and keyless entry in Match spec.

As the long model name suggests, it’s also an automatic, using Volkswagen’s familiar seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox, which always delivers snappy shifts. The engine it’s attached to is a 113bhp version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol, which is pretty well matched to the supermini-sized SUV. 0-62mph is done in a brisk 10.2 seconds, and 50.3mpg is on the cards if you’re light on the right-hand pedal.

The Taigo’s interior is a fine place to spend time as well. We’d say it has one foot in the past and another in the future – you still get proper buttons, and twisty knobs even, for controlling the air conditioning, but also that Digital Cockpit instrument display and a perfectly serviceable touchscreen for your in-car entertainment. Cabin space is good and there’s a 440-litre boot, too.

Volkswagen Taigo - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Deals on Volkswagen Taigo rivals

Toyota C-Hr

Toyota C-Hr

New in-stock Toyota C-HrCash £28,911Avg. savings £3,514
New Toyota C-Hr

Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New in-stock Mazda Cx-30Cash £24,368Avg. savings £2,348
New Mazda Cx-30

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen T-Cross

New in-stock Volkswagen T-CrossCash £24,247Avg. savings £2,040
New Volkswagen T-Cross

Check out the Volkswagen Taigo Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

