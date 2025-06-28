Match trim and a 113bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine

17-inch alloys and a rear-view camera as standard

36 months of £187 per month

The coupe-SUV trend started with cars like the BMW X6, but over the years it’s made it down to the lower reaches of the market too, and that’s exactly what you get with the Volkswagen Taigo, effectively a Volkswagen T-Cross with a sloping roof. And sure enough, on VW’s website you’ll find reference to the Taigo’s “sporty Coupe styling” – though it’s no Scirocco, is it?

The thing is, you can’t buy a Scirocco any longer, but you can still get a Taigo, and for less money than you might expect too. Car Leasing Online currently has a deal on a 1.0 TSI 115 DSG Match for £187.25 per month, which seems like pretty good value for this plus-sized Polo.

It’s a 36-month term, with 5,000 miles per annum and a relatively modest downpayment of £2,546.98. As we often note, you can probably negotiate a few more miles if you think you’ll end up breaching 5k per year.

It’s no stripped-down version either – Match trim sits one above the entry-level Life spec in the Taigo range, so as well as the 8-inch Digital Cockpit and various safety features of the Life, you also get 17-inch alloys, a rear-view camera, tinted rear windows, and keyless entry in Match spec.