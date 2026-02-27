The Nissan X-Trail has been recalled as part of a worldwide effort to fix a potentially disastrous engine problem that affects hundreds of thousands of vehicles worldwide.

In a statement, Nissan Motor GB told Auto Express: “In accordance with Nissan’s commitment to customer safety, Nissan is recalling certain X-Trail vehicles due to a potential increase in engine oil temperature which may degrade lubrication, [which] may lead to engine damage and in some cases, engine failure.”

The number of vehicles affected by this issue in this country is unclear at this stage; we are awaiting confirmation regarding UK numbers from Nissan, although the issue is said to affect more than 320,000 vehicles worldwide. What we do know is that the X-Trail models in question are those fitted with the 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and that were manufactured between 2023 and 2026.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nissan says it will begin contacting customers from March “to notify them that they can visit their local authorised Nissan dealer where an update will be performed free of charge”. Auto Express has asked the Japanese firm whether customers are being advised to avoid driving their cars in the meantime, but has not yet had a response.

The Nissan X-Trail is the larger sibling to the Nissan Qashqai, which has long been one of the best-selling cars in Britain. Aside from the aforementioned 1.5-litre engine, the five- and seven-seat X-Trail is also available with Nissan’s innovative e-Power hybrid engine, which isn’t being recalled.

Stay tuned to Auto Express for updates.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.