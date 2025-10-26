New cars are so expensive that leasing looks more and more irresistible

My advice to anyone thinking of purchasing a brand-new car in an uncertain, inflation-ravaged Britain in the final months of 2025? Don’t. No need.

Currently, buyers typically have to make an upfront payment of between £40,000 and £50,000 for the right to buy and own an average factory-fresh model. That’s my idea of a big, instant, financially painful hit for a private motorist paying his or her own bills. And think closer to £60,000, if high-interest loans are taken out via banks and other financial institutions.

If you don’t have or can’t borrow this sort of money to spend in one hit, you’re not alone. You are the many, not the few. Fact is, for too many years, wages haven’t kept pace with new-car inflation. And that’s why so many consumers are now forced to abandon the idea of buying and owning. Instead, they’re leasing and becoming short, medium or long-term rental customers.

Go for it, I say. But you must, must, must shop around and spend within your means. Study the small print very carefully. Choose your preferred length of lease and likely annual mileage (for example 24 months/5,000 miles). Be flexible and open-minded about makes, models and colours. Look beyond the headline-grabbing monthly payment figure. And never forget this: the figure that matters most is the one spelling out the total cost of your chosen lease period – from day one to day 730 (if you opt for a two-year deal).