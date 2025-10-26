Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

New cars are so expensive that leasing looks more and more irresistible

Mike Rutherford thinks leasing is the answer for those looking for a new car on a budget

By:Mike Rutherford
26 Oct 2025
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

My advice to anyone thinking of purchasing a brand-new car in an uncertain, inflation-ravaged Britain in the final months of 2025? Don’t. No need.

Currently, buyers typically have to make an upfront payment of between £40,000 and £50,000 for the right to buy and own an average factory-fresh model. That’s my idea of a big, instant, financially painful hit for a private motorist paying his or her own bills. And think closer to £60,000, if high-interest loans are taken out via banks and other financial institutions.

If you don’t have or can’t borrow this sort of money to spend in one hit, you’re not alone. You are the many, not the few. Fact is, for too many years, wages haven’t kept pace with new-car inflation. And that’s why so many consumers are now forced to abandon the idea of buying and owning. Instead, they’re leasing and becoming short, medium or long-term rental customers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Go for it, I say. But you must, must, must shop around and spend within your means. Study the small print very carefully. Choose your preferred length of lease and likely annual mileage (for example 24 months/5,000 miles). Be flexible and open-minded about makes, models and colours. Look beyond the headline-grabbing monthly payment figure. And never forget this: the figure that matters most is the one spelling out the total cost of your chosen lease period – from day one to day 730 (if you opt for a two-year deal).

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you want a mid-sized, non-premium SUV, you might well make an initial payment (including a broker fee) of about £5,000, followed by 23 payments of, say, £400 a month. The total cost, in round figures, is £14,200 – or about £19.50 daily. Not bad, but not great.

Me, I’m a bit of a tightwad. So I’d only be prepared to pay about half as much. Furthermore, I’d want a larger than mid-sized car for my money.

And without having to look too far (the car-leasing deals section of the Auto Express website), I found that vehicle: a Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Hybrid 145 e-DCT6 GS with a surprisingly high spec, metallic paint and officially capable of 50mpg-plus, which is impressive for a boxy, spacious barge of a load-lugger that’s almost 4.7 metres long.

Admittedly, it’s not the greatest or most exciting big SUV. But thanks to its modest initial payment of £2,547 (including fee) followed by 23 monthly payments of £192, the total cost for the entire two-year lease is just £6,970. That’s equivalent to around £9.50 a day – for the exclusive use of a big, new, credible, well kitted-out workhorse SUV.

Motorists who insist on buying outright – and have the financial means to do so – face a recommended retail price of almost £37,000 (plus likely interest charges) for this petrol-electric Vauxhall. But those willing to lease it for two years can do so for less than a tenner a day. I rest my case.

You can lease a new car through our Buy a Car service. Click to find a great deal, or check our some of the best options below...

Great leasing deals

Hyundai I10

Hyundai I10

New Hyundai I10From £186 ppm**
Seat Ibiza

Seat Ibiza

New Seat IbizaFrom £232 ppm**
Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208

New Peugeot 208From £213 ppm**
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £267 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £296 ppm**
BMW X3

BMW X3

New BMW X3From £534 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank
Record breaking Skoda Superb fuel run - car driven by Rally driver Miko Marczyk

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank

Rally driver Miko Marczyk has driven from Poland to Paris (and back) in a diesel Skoda Superb
News
24 Oct 2025
New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design
Jaguar Type 00 - front 3/4

New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design

It’s been a long time coming, but Jag’s groundbreaking re-brand is getting closer to fruition
News
21 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 EV brings premium SUV attitude for a compact £243 a month
JAECOO E5 front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo E5 EV brings premium SUV attitude for a compact £243 a month

It may be brand new, but the deals on the Jaecoo E5 are very tempting. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 24.
News
24 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content