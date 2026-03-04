This is the Renault Bridger concept, a preview of a new small off-roader that has more than a few baby Land Rover Defender vibes with its upright stance and chunky body. However, as much as we’d love to see it trundling down your local high street, this looks unlikely as Renault hasn’t confirmed it’ll be available in the UK when the production variant arrives.

Instead, the new Bridger will be an international model designed largely for emerging markets such as India. At under four metres long, it’s no longer than an average supermini, but sits higher both in terms of its roofline and its 200mm ride height.

Although it is labelled a ‘concept’, production is destined to kick off next year, starting in India. Of course, Renault already builds a B-segment SUV in the form of the Captur, but this model takes a very different approach. From a design perspective, Renault seems to have taken inspiration from focused off-roaders such as the Defender or Suzuki Jimny, with almost non-existent front and rear overhangs, a clamshell-style bonnet and a near-vertical tailgate carrying a spare wheel.

However, given that Renault has referred to the model as a compact ‘urban’ SUV, it isn’t likely to be a serious off-roader in the vein of the Jimny, which might be considered a key rival in most markets. If nothing else, the impressive approach, departure and breakover angles will make short work of the rough roads found in many emerging markets.

The Bridger will instead focus on interior practicality, with Renault claiming it has class-leading second-row space, plus a 400-litre boot. This will be accessed by a side-opening tailgate, similar to that of the modern Defender, a model that could have also been referenced in the Bridger’s front and rear lighting.

Renault hasn’t revealed images of the interior, but expect a hardy and rugged design, with space for five and a large central screen. International models such as this might lack the mechanical sophistication of more complex European counterparts, but their tech still needs to be competitive.

This will be the first model built on Renault’s new modular RGMP architecture that is capable of supporting petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains depending on the market. For the Bridger, we expect a range of small petrol-powered engines to be available, both in pure combustion and hybrid forms, but there’s no indication whether all-wheel drive or other alternative fuel options will be offered from launch.

