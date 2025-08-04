Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Long-range MGS5 EV Trophy for a barmy £194 a month

MG’s electric SUV offers a lot for not much cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 28.

By:George Armitage
28 Oct 2025
MGS5 EV - front cornering
  • Top-spec, big-battery Trophy model
  • Near-300-mile range; comfortable drive
  • Only £193.69 a month 

The last time we saw the MGS5 EV looking this cheap we were amazed at the amount of car for the money. But that was nearly three months ago, and the status quo changes at a vast rate of knots in the leasing market. So much so that a top-of-the-range MGS5 EV is now cheaper than ever before through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

How cheap are we talking? Well, how does £193.69 a month for an electric SUV with a near-300-mile range sound? 

This deal from Carparison is the cheapest on the market right now, and only requires £2,678.28 to be put down as an initial payment. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just £13.63 extra a month.

That would be amazing value ordinarily, but this deal is for the range-topping model with all the luxuries and the biggest battery.

The Trophy model unlocks such features as 18-inch alloys, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric tailgate, and heated front seats and steering wheel. Metallic paint is even thrown in, too. 

Powering this MGS5 EV is a chunky 64kWh battery that gives nearly 300 miles of range, while 135kW maximum DC charging means you can get from 10 to 80 per cent battery capacity in just 26 minutes. 

The MGS5 EV is the replacement for the old ZS EV – a true champion of affordable electric motoring. The MGS5 EV keeps the wallet-friendly character of its predecessor, but adds some much needed polish to the mixture. 

The interior is surprisingly plush for a vehicle such as this, with high-quality plastics and materials used throughout. It's roomy too – there's plenty of space in the back seats for lanky teenagers, while the boot capacity stands at a very impressive 458 litres. 

MGS5 EV - dashboard

Couple all of this with a very easygoing driving experience, a comfortable ride, and excellent refinement, and the MGS5 EV is a very compelling proposition.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MGS5 EV leasing offers from leading providers on our MGS5 EV page.

Check out the MGS5 EV deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

