Car Deal of the Day: Long-range MGS5 EV Trophy for a barmy £194 a month

Top-spec, big-battery Trophy model

Near-300-mile range; comfortable drive

Only £193.69 a month

The last time we saw the MGS5 EV looking this cheap we were amazed at the amount of car for the money. But that was nearly three months ago, and the status quo changes at a vast rate of knots in the leasing market. So much so that a top-of-the-range MGS5 EV is now cheaper than ever before through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

How cheap are we talking? Well, how does £193.69 a month for an electric SUV with a near-300-mile range sound?

This deal from Carparison is the cheapest on the market right now, and only requires £2,678.28 to be put down as an initial payment. Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to 8,000 for just £13.63 extra a month.

That would be amazing value ordinarily, but this deal is for the range-topping model with all the luxuries and the biggest battery.

The Trophy model unlocks such features as 18-inch alloys, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, a 360-degree parking camera, wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric tailgate, and heated front seats and steering wheel. Metallic paint is even thrown in, too.