Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala Monte Carlo offers hot looks for a cool £211 a month

It may be a little overlooked, but there’s plenty to like about Skoda Scala. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 27.

By:George Armitage
27 Oct 2025
Skoda Scala - front cornering
  • Top-spec racy Monte Carlo Edition
  • Comfortable drive; massive boot
  • Only £210.64 a month 

When it comes to five-door family hatchbacks, the Skoda Scala is often overlooked in favour of the more well-known Vauxhall Astra, and desirable Volkswagen Golf and Mazda 3. But perhaps this deal will bring the Scala front and centre of your mind on account of just how much car you're getting for your money.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can snap up the Scala in top-spec trim for a snifter over £210 a month right now – that's a real bargain in our book.

This four-year deal from VIPGateway.co.uk requires £2,788.62 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Should you need more, a mere £11.37 a month is needed to bump this up to 8,000 a year.

The Scala is very well equipped for starters, but the racy Monte Carlo Edition improves on this. So, on top of the 10.25-inch digital driver's display, 9.2-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav, heated front seats, and front and rear parking sensors of lesser trim versions, you get full matrix LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Naturally, with this being the sporty model, you also get some racy additions. The Monte Carlo Edition adds a mean looking body kit, black exterior detailing and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while a panoramic glass roof gives a premium touch.   

While this trim level may be named after Skoda's successes on the gruelling Monte Carlo rally decades ago, there's nothing racy at all about what's under the bonnet. 

Power comes from one of Volkswagen Group's diminutive 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. It may be small but it packs a wholesome 114bhp, allowing the Scala to easily deal with a car load of people and their stuff. Performance is perfectly acceptable, with a 9.5-second dash from zero to 62mph, while Skoda claims over 53mpg fuel consumption.

Skoda Scala - dashboard

It's a perfectly decent driving experience, too, with light steering, agile handling, and good ride comfort, while the interior has a well-made feel and is roomy – the 467-litre boot is massive by class standards. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Scala leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Scala page.

Deals on Skoda Scala rivals

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New Volkswagen GolfFrom £254 ppm**
Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra

New Vauxhall AstraFrom £357 ppm**
Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New Toyota CorollaFrom £280 ppm**

Check out the Skoda Scala deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Car Deal of the Day: The Audi Q5 is SUV royalty for a princely sum
Audi Q5 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The Audi Q5 is SUV royalty for a princely sum

Audi’s super-popular SUV is box fresh in its third-generation form and great value at £460 per month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 October
News
26 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Junior brings Italian charm for only £233 a month
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Junior brings Italian charm for only £233 a month

The Junior might be the smallest Alfa model, but at this price it’s a worthy Deal of the Day for 25 October
News
25 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hunting for a hybrid hatch? Get the Mazda 2 Hybrid for under £200 a month
Mazda 2 Hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hunting for a hybrid hatch? Get the Mazda 2 Hybrid for under £200 a month

We don’t think we’ve ever seen the Mazda 2 Hybrid so cheap – it’s our Deal of the Day for October 23.
News
23 Oct 2025

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank
Record breaking Skoda Superb fuel run - car driven by Rally driver Miko Marczyk

Who needs hybrids? Diesel Skoda breaks world record with 1,759 miles on one tank

Rally driver Miko Marczyk has driven from Poland to Paris (and back) in a diesel Skoda Superb
News
24 Oct 2025
New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design
Jaguar Type 00 - front 3/4

New Jaguar GT shows off more of its controversial and crucial design

It’s been a long time coming, but Jag’s groundbreaking re-brand is getting closer to fruition
News
21 Oct 2025
