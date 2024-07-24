Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala Monte Carlo offers hot looks for a cool £211 a month

Top-spec racy Monte Carlo Edition

Comfortable drive; massive boot

Only £210.64 a month

When it comes to five-door family hatchbacks, the Skoda Scala is often overlooked in favour of the more well-known Vauxhall Astra, and desirable Volkswagen Golf and Mazda 3. But perhaps this deal will bring the Scala front and centre of your mind on account of just how much car you're getting for your money.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can snap up the Scala in top-spec trim for a snifter over £210 a month right now – that's a real bargain in our book.

This four-year deal from VIPGateway.co.uk requires £2,788.62 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Should you need more, a mere £11.37 a month is needed to bump this up to 8,000 a year.

The Scala is very well equipped for starters, but the racy Monte Carlo Edition improves on this. So, on top of the 10.25-inch digital driver's display, 9.2-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav, heated front seats, and front and rear parking sensors of lesser trim versions, you get full matrix LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.