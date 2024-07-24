Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala Monte Carlo offers hot looks for a cool £211 a month
It may be a little overlooked, but there’s plenty to like about Skoda Scala. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 27.
- Top-spec racy Monte Carlo Edition
- Comfortable drive; massive boot
- Only £210.64 a month
When it comes to five-door family hatchbacks, the Skoda Scala is often overlooked in favour of the more well-known Vauxhall Astra, and desirable Volkswagen Golf and Mazda 3. But perhaps this deal will bring the Scala front and centre of your mind on account of just how much car you're getting for your money.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can snap up the Scala in top-spec trim for a snifter over £210 a month right now – that's a real bargain in our book.
This four-year deal from VIPGateway.co.uk requires £2,788.62 to be put down as an initial payment, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. Should you need more, a mere £11.37 a month is needed to bump this up to 8,000 a year.
The Scala is very well equipped for starters, but the racy Monte Carlo Edition improves on this. So, on top of the 10.25-inch digital driver's display, 9.2-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav, heated front seats, and front and rear parking sensors of lesser trim versions, you get full matrix LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.
Naturally, with this being the sporty model, you also get some racy additions. The Monte Carlo Edition adds a mean looking body kit, black exterior detailing and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while a panoramic glass roof gives a premium touch.
While this trim level may be named after Skoda's successes on the gruelling Monte Carlo rally decades ago, there's nothing racy at all about what's under the bonnet.
Power comes from one of Volkswagen Group's diminutive 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines. It may be small but it packs a wholesome 114bhp, allowing the Scala to easily deal with a car load of people and their stuff. Performance is perfectly acceptable, with a 9.5-second dash from zero to 62mph, while Skoda claims over 53mpg fuel consumption.
It's a perfectly decent driving experience, too, with light steering, agile handling, and good ride comfort, while the interior has a well-made feel and is roomy – the 467-litre boot is massive by class standards.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Scala leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Scala page.
Deals on Skoda Scala rivals
Volkswagen Golf
Vauxhall Astra
Toyota Corolla
Check out the Skoda Scala deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts