Car Deal of the Day: The Audi Q5 is SUV royalty for a princely sum
Audi’s super-popular SUV is box fresh in its third-generation form and great value at £460 per month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 October
- 60-mile electric range
- Quality cabin feel
- £460 a month
The Q5 is a stalwart of the Audi range. Since it first launched in 2008, it’s been a big-seller in the premium SUV class and we’ve just been treated to an all-new third-generation model that arrived with UK dealers this year.
The newness of the latest Q5 makes today’s Deal of the Day all the more remarkable. The cars are barely off the boat and Car Leasing Online is already offering a plug-in hybrid model in Sport trim for £460 a month on a two-year lease.
The deal, found via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, requires a £5,822 initial outlay and 24 monthly payments of £460.19. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles, though, and an 8,000-mile deal is £500 per month. That’s still a tempting price for a couple of years with a £58,000 family car of the Q5’s calibre.
The Q5’s e-hybrid plug-in powertrain has a combined 295bhp, and that’s enough for 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. The real benefit, however, comes in the form of low running costs. Thanks to its 60-mile electric range, some drivers will rarely have to put fuel in the Q5 – and when they do need to take longer trips, the official fuel economy is over 105mpg on the combined cycle. However, regular charging is required to achieve that.
This deal is for a Sport model, which is the entry-level trim offered with the Q5. You get 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, four-zone climate control and Audi’s dual-screen infotainment set-up, which is one of the most impressive out there. The displays are crisp and the menu system is easy to work out, but some of the touch-sensitive control panels won’t be to everyone’s taste.
Headroom and legroom are plentiful for adult occupants, and the Q5 is only slightly down on the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC in terms of space. General cabin quality is very strong and the rear seats can slide to give extra flexibility.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q5 page.
