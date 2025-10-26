Car Deal of the Day: The Audi Q5 is SUV royalty for a princely sum

60-mile electric range

Quality cabin feel

£460 a month

The Q5 is a stalwart of the Audi range. Since it first launched in 2008, it’s been a big-seller in the premium SUV class and we’ve just been treated to an all-new third-generation model that arrived with UK dealers this year.

The newness of the latest Q5 makes today’s Deal of the Day all the more remarkable. The cars are barely off the boat and Car Leasing Online is already offering a plug-in hybrid model in Sport trim for £460 a month on a two-year lease.

The deal, found via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, requires a £5,822 initial outlay and 24 monthly payments of £460.19. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles, though, and an 8,000-mile deal is £500 per month. That’s still a tempting price for a couple of years with a £58,000 family car of the Q5’s calibre.

The Q5’s e-hybrid plug-in powertrain has a combined 295bhp, and that’s enough for 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. The real benefit, however, comes in the form of low running costs. Thanks to its 60-mile electric range, some drivers will rarely have to put fuel in the Q5 – and when they do need to take longer trips, the official fuel economy is over 105mpg on the combined cycle. However, regular charging is required to achieve that.