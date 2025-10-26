Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The Audi Q5 is SUV royalty for a princely sum

Audi’s super-popular SUV is box fresh in its third-generation form and great value at £460 per month. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 October

By:Steve Walker
26 Oct 2025
Audi Q5 - front cornering
  • 60-mile electric range
  • Quality cabin feel
  • £460 a month

The Q5 is a stalwart of the Audi range. Since it first launched in 2008, it’s been a big-seller in the premium SUV class and we’ve just been treated to an all-new third-generation model that arrived with UK dealers this year. 

The newness of the latest Q5 makes today’s Deal of the Day all the more remarkable. The cars are barely off the boat and Car Leasing Online is already offering a plug-in hybrid model in Sport trim for £460 a month on a two-year lease

The deal, found via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, requires a £5,822 initial outlay and 24 monthly payments of £460.19. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles, though, and an 8,000-mile deal is £500 per month. That’s still a tempting price for a couple of years with a £58,000 family car of the Q5’s calibre.

The Q5’s e-hybrid plug-in powertrain has a combined 295bhp, and that’s enough for 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. The real benefit, however, comes in the form of low running costs. Thanks to its 60-mile electric range, some drivers will rarely have to put fuel in the Q5 – and when they do need to take longer trips, the official fuel economy is over 105mpg on the combined cycle. However, regular charging is required to achieve that. 

This deal is for a Sport model, which is the entry-level trim offered with the Q5. You get 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, four-zone climate control and Audi’s dual-screen infotainment set-up, which is one of the most impressive out there. The displays are crisp and the menu system is easy to work out, but some of the touch-sensitive control panels won’t be to everyone’s taste. 

Headroom and legroom are plentiful for adult occupants, and the Q5 is only slightly down on the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC in terms of space. General cabin quality is very strong and the rear seats can slide to give extra flexibility. 

Audi Q5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q5 page.

Deals on Audi Q5 rivals

BMW X3

BMW X3

New in-stock BMW X3Cash £45,695Avg. savings £7,848
New BMW X3

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz GLCCash £54,450
New Mercedes-Benz GLC

Configure now

Volvo Xc60

Volvo Xc60

New in-stock Volvo Xc60Cash £48,410
New Volvo Xc60

Configure now

Check out the Audi Q5 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

