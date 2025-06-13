Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Junior brings Italian charm for only £233 a month

Stylish small SUV with sporty cabin

Hybrid system offers nearly 60mpg

£233 per month on a four-year lease

Alfa Romeo’s small SUV has a plethora of sister models in the Stellantis Group, but none of them quite matches the Junior’s style. There’s really nothing like having an Alfa badge on your bonnet.

It’s not like you have to pay a premium for the Junior either, because thanks to this deal we found via Carwow Leasey on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, this suave crossover looks better than ever.

A four-year leasing agreement, this deal requires just £233 a month with a sensible £3,096 initial payment. Mileage per year is capped at 5,000 – but you can extend this to 8,000 for just £14 extra per month.

The Junior shares its underpinnings with the Vauxhall Mokka and Peugeot 2008, but you wouldn’t think so judging by the design. There’s the typically eye-catching Alfa Romeo ‘Scudetto’ grille, some funky diamond-cut 18-inch alloys, a hidden rear door handle (another classic Alfa design trait) and a ‘Kamm tail,’ referencing the legendary Giulia TZ.

Some might notice the odd bit of switchgear shared with other Stellantis cars, but on the whole the Junior’s cabin is a very nice place to be, with the driver-oriented dash and bespoke leather steering wheel helping to provide a sporting feel that’s in keeping with the brand.

This Ibrida version uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit with a 28bhp electric motor for a total of 134bhp and 230Nm of torque. It’s not sportscar-quick at 8.9 seconds from 0-62mph, but the hybrid system can take care of driving the front wheels by itself – resulting in a seriously impressive claimed fuel economy figure of 58.8mpg.

The Junior is also well-equipped, even in this base ‘Ibrida’. You get a 10.25-inch central touchscreen combined with a 10.1-inch driver’s display, ambient lighting, automatic air-conditioning, a front camera and rain-sensing wipers.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Junior leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Junior deals hub page…

