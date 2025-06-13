Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Junior brings Italian charm for only £233 a month

The Junior might be the smallest Alfa model, but at this price it’s a worthy Deal of the Day for 25 October

By:Alastair Crooks
25 Oct 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front 3/4
  • Stylish small SUV with sporty cabin
  • Hybrid system offers nearly 60mpg
  • £233 per month on a four-year lease

Alfa Romeo’s small SUV has a plethora of sister models in the Stellantis Group, but none of them quite matches the Junior’s style. There’s really nothing like having an Alfa badge on your bonnet. 

It’s not like you have to pay a premium for the Junior either, because thanks to this deal we found via Carwow Leasey on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, this suave crossover looks better than ever.

A four-year leasing agreement, this deal requires just £233 a month with a sensible £3,096 initial payment. Mileage per year is capped at 5,000 – but you can extend this to 8,000 for just £14 extra per month. 

The Junior shares its underpinnings with the Vauxhall Mokka and Peugeot 2008, but you wouldn’t think so judging by the design. There’s the typically eye-catching Alfa Romeo ‘Scudetto’ grille, some funky diamond-cut 18-inch alloys, a hidden rear door handle (another classic Alfa design trait) and a ‘Kamm tail,’ referencing the legendary Giulia TZ.

Some might notice the odd bit of switchgear shared with other Stellantis cars, but on the whole the Junior’s cabin is a very nice place to be, with the driver-oriented dash and bespoke leather steering wheel helping to provide a sporting feel that’s in keeping with the brand. 

This Ibrida version uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system which combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit with a 28bhp electric motor for a total of 134bhp and 230Nm of torque. It’s not sportscar-quick at 8.9 seconds from 0-62mph, but the hybrid system can take care of driving the front wheels by itself – resulting in a seriously impressive claimed fuel economy figure of 58.8mpg.

The Junior is also well-equipped, even in this base ‘Ibrida’. You get a 10.25-inch central touchscreen combined with a 10.1-inch driver’s display, ambient lighting, automatic air-conditioning, a front camera and rain-sensing wipers. 

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Junior leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Junior  deals hub page…

Deals on Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida rivals

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,740Avg. savings £3,626
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,678Avg. savings £2,231
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

New in-stock Mini CountrymanCash £29,100
New Mini Countryman

Configure now

Check out the Alfa Romeo Junior Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

