Kia EV6 to get bold new look for 2024

The Kia EV6 is set to get a completely new look, with the facelifted car heralding a major redesign to bring it closer in appearance to the brand’s newly-launched EV9 flagship.

Due towards the middle of 2024, the EV6 – Kia’s first dedicated electric car and the basis for a deluge of forthcoming EV-badged models – will get a cleaner front end and more distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs), Auto Express can reveal.

Marketing director for Kia Europe, David Hilbert, told us: “Some time in the future, there will be enhancements to [EV6], and having that common design language [with EV9] will be something to look forward to.”

Hilbert wouldn’t elaborate on exactly which “enhancements” the EV6 would get, but hinted that commonality with the EV9 and EV5 SUVs, plus the EV3 and EV4 concepts, is all but a given.

This should mean the EV6 gets a slimmer set of headlights, as well as more recognisable vertical DRLs. It’s likely Kia will remove the current car’s narrow grille in favour of a single piece of slim black trim, while implementing a flatter front end, too. Expect the EV6’s fundamental shape to remain, with no dimensional changes planned at this stage.