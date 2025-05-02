Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Kia EV6 now cheaper than ever thanks to new entry-level model

The new Kia EV6 Air Standard Range can cover up to 265 miles on a single charge, and starts from just over £39k

By:Ellis Hyde
2 May 2025
Kia EV6 Air - front3

The Kia EV6 has just received a whopping £6,350 price cut and is cheaper than it’s ever been, thanks to the introduction of a new entry-level model. The Kia EV6 Air Standard Range is available to order now, priced from £39,235.

To put that into context, the base price of the EV6 was £40,895 when it was launched here in 2021, meaning the starting price for the striking electric car is nearly £2,000 lower today, despite boasting a longer range and more equipment as standard.

While the rest of the EV6 line-up now features an 84kWh battery that can provide up to 361 miles of range, the Standard Range 63kWh unit offers a 265-mile official range. However, Kia claims drivers will be able to cover up to 400 miles with the smaller powerpack, if they stick to driving in the city.

Kia EV6 Air - dash

The entry-level EV6 still gets an 800-volt charging system though, which allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 18 minutes, if you use an 350kW DC ultra-rapid charger. Meanwhile vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability means you can use that 63kWh battery to power and charge small electric appliances, such as a microwave or e-scooter, using an adapter.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

Air trim comes chock full of equipment, including dual 12.3-inch curved displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, LED lights all-round, 19-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera, and front and rear parking sensors. Smart cruise control with stop and go functionality is also standard. 

Interestingly, as well as the lower price tag, the EV6 will also be cheaper to run than ever thanks to a car insurance rating of 29E (out of 50) for the Air Standard Range, compared with the Long Range equivalent, which attracts a rating of 34E.

Click here for our list of the cheapest electric cars on sale...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

