First look at new look Kia EV6: full reveal just weeks away

It’s confirmed: the new facelifted Kia EV6 is going to be unveiled later this month, less than three years after the brand’s first bespoke all-electric car arrived on our shores.

Along with the announcement, Kia shared the first official images of the refreshed EV6. These give us a sneak peak at the changes made to the front end, particularly the new ultra-slim daytime running light design that’s split by a blade-like grille panel. We also get a look at the subtly revised rear light bar.

However, these won’t be the only styling tweaks. As we revealed last year, the EV6 will be getting a major redesign to incorporate a new look inspired by the head-turning Kia EV9. We’ve already seen the influence of the seven-seater flagship in the recently overhauled Kia Sorento, and the new Kia K4 saloon not currently sold in Europe.

Inside, the facelifted EV6 is sure to get Kia’s latest infotainment system, and we may also see it inherit the ‘triple panorama display’ layout from the EV9 as well. This includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, like the current EV6, but sandwiched in between them is a smaller 5.3-inch touchscreen for the climate controls.

The EV6 should receive a bigger battery too, as its sister car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, was updated earlier this year and saw its powerpack grow from 77.4kWh to 84kWh. Hyundai also reinforced the body of the Ioniq 5 further to improve “stability and agility”, and added extra sound insulation to improve refinement, changes which may be applied to the EV6, too.

Kia recently declared it will have a range of six bespoke EVs in Europe by 2026. Joining the EV6 and EV9 later this year is the new compact EV3, followed by the EV4 and EV5 in 2025, and finally the EV2 in 2026.

