Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift
The facelifted EV6 should arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year
The new facelifted Kia EV6 has been revealed, sporting a fresh new look influenced by the brand’s seven-seater flagship, the EV9. It also features a refreshed interior with lots of tech upgrades and a bigger battery for more range.
The EV6 has adopted Kia’s latest design language, introduced by the EV9, but also used for the recently overhauled Kia Sorento and the new Kia K4 saloon that’s not currently sold in Europe.
The revised, more aggressive front end features a new ultra-slim daytime running light design, which Kia calls ‘Star Map’ lightning, that’s split by a blade-like panel. The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned too, there are new 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs and the full-width rear light bar has also been tweaked.
Inside, the EV6 still comes with dual 12.3-inch displays, but the updated model gets Kia’s latest software and new graphics, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is now wireless. The centre console now features a fingerprint authentication system drivers can use to start the car, or access their individual profile, while the wireless charging pad has been updated to prevent devices sliding around.
The slightly squared-off steering wheel is also new, and has a capacitive sensor to detect if the driver’s hands are still on the wheel, so drivers won’t have to make constant inputs to show they’re still paying attention. Front and rear dash cameras are built-in too, and a new 10-airbag system has been added to improve safety.
Kia has worked on the suspension system to improve ride comfort in the EV6, particularly on rough roads, and says it’s made the cabin quieter by adding more sound insulation around the rear electric motor.
The EV6 now uses a larger 84kWh battery, compared to 77.4kWh before, which should provide a good boost in range. However, Kia hasn’t shared new WLTP range figures for the car yet.
We do know that, thanks to the EV6’s ultra-rapid charging capabilities, even with the bigger powerpack, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up still takes just 18 minutes from the right charging point. Power outputs remain the same as well. Single-motor, rear-wheel drive variants produce 226bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the dual-motor, all-wheel drive models deliver 321bhp and 650Nm of torque.
The ballistic 577bhp EV6 GT will be updated later this year. Along with a styling and interior makeover, it may get more power to match its even more potent sister car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, which produces 641bhp and 740Nm of torque.
Despite the upgrades, including the larger battery, we don’t expect much of a price increase for the EV6, which currently starts from £45,275, and rises to £57,175 for a top-spec model.
The Kia EV6 was the brand’s first bespoke all-electric car when it arrived three years ago. It’s now one of six bespoke EVs Kia is launching in Europe by 2026. Joining the EV6 and EV9 later this year is the new compact EV3 – scheduled to be revealed on 23 May – followed by the EV4 and EV5 in 2025, and finally the EV2 in 2026.
What do you think of the EV6's new look? Tell us in the comments section below...