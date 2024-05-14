Kia EV6 gets bigger battery, interior upgrades and EV9-inspired facelift

The new facelifted Kia EV6 has been revealed, sporting a fresh new look influenced by the brand’s seven-seater flagship, the EV9. It also features a refreshed interior with lots of tech upgrades and a bigger battery for more range.

The EV6 has adopted Kia’s latest design language, introduced by the EV9, but also used for the recently overhauled Kia Sorento and the new Kia K4 saloon that’s not currently sold in Europe.

The revised, more aggressive front end features a new ultra-slim daytime running light design, which Kia calls ‘Star Map’ lightning, that’s split by a blade-like panel. The front and rear bumpers have been redesigned too, there are new 19 and 20-inch alloy wheel designs and the full-width rear light bar has also been tweaked.

Inside, the EV6 still comes with dual 12.3-inch displays, but the updated model gets Kia’s latest software and new graphics, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is now wireless. The centre console now features a fingerprint authentication system drivers can use to start the car, or access their individual profile, while the wireless charging pad has been updated to prevent devices sliding around.

The slightly squared-off steering wheel is also new, and has a capacitive sensor to detect if the driver’s hands are still on the wheel, so drivers won’t have to make constant inputs to show they’re still paying attention. Front and rear dash cameras are built-in too, and a new 10-airbag system has been added to improve safety.