Kia EV6 GT gets even more power plus trick gearbox from Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Already Kia’s most powerful car, the EV6 GT will now produce up to 641bhp and 770Nm of torque
The Kia EV6 GT is about to receive even more power – and will also get one of the more novel features from the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
Already the most powerful car in Kia’s line-up, the EV6 GT currently produces 577bhp and 740Nm of torque from its dual-motor powertrain. However, as part of a mid-life refresh, the maximum power output has jumped to 641bhp and 770Nm of torque when ‘GT’ mode is activated. During everyday driving, there will be 601bhp on tap, and the same 740Nm as before.
Accordingly, performance is likely to be improved. 0-62mph takes just 3.5 seconds in the outgoing EV6 GT, and while Kia has not yet confirmed a figure for the upgraded model, we expect that extra power will have shaved at least a tenth of a second off the already impressive sprint time.
That would enable it to at least match the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s 3.4-second 0-62mph sprint, and come close to the Tesla Model 3 Performance’s time of roughly three seconds.
The only other detail Kia has confirmed so far is that the EV6 GT will get a new ‘Virtual Gear Shift’ feature, just like the Ioniq 5 N. It’s designed to create a more engaging driving experience by adjusting the car’s torque output to deliver a small jolt and create the impression of a gear change when you pull on the paddles on the steering wheel.
A synthesised internal combustion engine soundtrack is also pumped into the cabin, which changes as the ‘revs’ climb and the driver shifts. If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, in the Ioniq 5 N, both the noises and faux gear changes can be switched off for a more conventional electric car driving experience.
However, Auto Express was told earlier this year that the EV6 GT will not get the Ioniq 5 N’s uprated, stiffer suspension competents, so it’s likely to remain the slightly softer choice of the two.
The EV6 GT will benefit from a new 84kWh battery as well, as every version of the regular Kia EV6 sold in the UK uses this powerpack, which should provide a boost to the outgoing model’s 263-mile range.
Styling and interior changes will mirror those that the regular EV6 received earlier this year, including the new ‘Star Map’ daytime running light design and a revised front end inspired by the flagship Kia EV9. The cabin benefited from a new three-spoke steering wheel, and the firm’s latest infotainment software, which added wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The first official images and more details of the new Kia EV6 GT are expected to be released before the end of the year, with the model set to hit the road in 2025.
