Kia EV6 GT gets even more power plus trick gearbox from Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The Kia EV6 GT is about to receive even more power – and will also get one of the more novel features from the closely related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Already the most powerful car in Kia’s line-up, the EV6 GT currently produces 577bhp and 740Nm of torque from its dual-motor powertrain. However, as part of a mid-life refresh, the maximum power output has jumped to 641bhp and 770Nm of torque when ‘GT’ mode is activated. During everyday driving, there will be 601bhp on tap, and the same 740Nm as before.

Accordingly, performance is likely to be improved. 0-62mph takes just 3.5 seconds in the outgoing EV6 GT, and while Kia has not yet confirmed a figure for the upgraded model, we expect that extra power will have shaved at least a tenth of a second off the already impressive sprint time.

That would enable it to at least match the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s 3.4-second 0-62mph sprint, and come close to the Tesla Model 3 Performance’s time of roughly three seconds.

The only other detail Kia has confirmed so far is that the EV6 GT will get a new ‘Virtual Gear Shift’ feature, just like the Ioniq 5 N. It’s designed to create a more engaging driving experience by adjusting the car’s torque output to deliver a small jolt and create the impression of a gear change when you pull on the paddles on the steering wheel.