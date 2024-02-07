New Kia EV6 Horizon 2024 review: loads more kit for only a bit more money

Verdict This latest edition of Kia’s show-stopping all-electric family car offers the same premium-feeling and tech-filled cockpit, composed driving experience and impressive practicality as every other variant we’ve tested. However, the Kia EV6 Horizon piles on the kit, but costs barely a fraction more than the entry-level model, making it the current pick of the range. The Kia EV6 is on the verge of being facelifted, with the refreshed version of the brand’s first bespoke electric car expected to sport a new look influenced by the unashamedly bold EV9 flagship SUV. It may also bring with it some significant technology upgrades – also carried over from its bigger brother. However, the updated EV6 isn’t likely to be unveiled until later this year, and the outgoing model that launched in 2021 is still quite the show-stopper on the road. It’s an exceptional car, whether you’re talking specifically about EVs or not. The Hyundai Ioniq 5’s sleek and sporty sister car is great to drive, spacious inside and crammed full of technology. But this new Kia EV6 ‘Horizon’ edition tested here sweetens the deal further by offering a wealth of luxuries for an almost imperceptible increase in the car’s base price.

You see, the EV6 Horizon is available exclusively with a 226bhp rear-wheel drive powertrain that offers a range of up to 328 miles from its 77.4kWh battery pack. It doesn't feature the whiplash-inducing acceleration the 577bhp EV6 GT delivers, but the base motor is plenty potent enough for a family car in any situation, and is a blast on twisty British B-roads. The ride is on the firm side, which is a common characteristic of modern Kias, but is still comfortable and ensures body roll is well controlled. Meanwhile, the steering has a pleasing weight to it, and you can feel the rear of the car pushing in a playful manner around tighter corners. Sport mode sharpens up the throttle response considerably, though to be fair it hardly feels lethargic in Eco or Normal mode. The EV6 is an equally capable motorway cruiser, helped by Kia's adaptive cruise control system and driver assistance tech. In town, the 'i-Pedal' driving mode makes stop-start traffic a cinch, even if you're very aware of the EV6's sheer size in congested city streets and tight car parks. At nearly 4.7 metres long, it's not uncommon for the nose to stick out in shorter parking spaces. 20 Its size, not to mention the impressive 2.9-metre wheelbase, benefits rear passengers greatly, however. There's acres of legroom available – even with six-foot-tall adults up front – and headroom to spare. Those with younger children will also appreciate the USB-C ports built into the sides of both front seats, so there should be no squabbling about who gets to charge their devices. The EV6's driver-focused cockpit still feels special, with the floating centre console and curved panel for the dual displays enveloping you, while all the touchpoints feel solid and premium. The ambient lighting across the dashboard and other parts of the cabin is a nice touch too. We just wish the EV6 got wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to go with the wireless charging pad, rather than having the latter go unused if you prefer using your smartphone's apps through the infotainment display. It's also a shame that a heat pump isn't offered on the EV6 Horizon, even as an optional extra. This would offer some improvement on the 3.4mi/kWh we did manage in chilly February weather, which equates to a real-world range of around 260 miles. Model: Kia EV6 Horizon 77.4kWh RWD Price from: £45,995 Price as tested: £45,995 Power/torque: 226bhp / 350Nm Transmission: Single-speed auto, rear-wheel drive 0-62mph: 7.3 seconds Top speed: 114mph Range/charging: 328 miles/350kW, 10-80% in 18 mins L/W/H: 4,680/1,880/1,550mm On sale: Now