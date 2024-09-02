Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Facelifted Kia EV6 arrives with more range and a slightly bigger price

The first examples of the updated EV6 will arrive with customers before the end of the year

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Sep 2024
Kia EV6 facelift - front cornering23

The new Kia EV6 is available to order now, with prices starting from £45,575 – just £300 more than the outgoing version. It features a new look influenced by its big brother, the Kia EV9, plus an updated interior, and offers a longer range of up to 361 miles – an increase on the 328 miles in the original car.

The extra range comes courtesy of a larger 84kWh battery now fitted to every EV6. The maximum charging speed has also increased from 239kW to 258kW, which allows drivers to add over 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes, if you can find a chargepoint powerful enough.

As before, the EV6 is available in Air, GT-Line and GT-Line S trim. Standard equipment includes dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, one-pedal driving capability, heated front seats and steering wheel, smart cruise control and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Upgrading to GT-Line trim (from £48,575) adds sportier styling, including different front and rear bumpers, and extra body-colour trim. Meanwhile the interior gets a new three-spoke steering wheel, front relaxation seats with black artificial leather upholstery, alloy pedals and a wireless charging pad.  

Finally, top-of-the-range GT-Line S cars (from £53,675) get a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, a customisable head-up display, and fingerprint recognition. Also included are a tilt/slide sunroof, a powered tailgate, artificial suede upholstery, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, plus 20-inch rims and additional driver-assistance features.

The regular EV6 comes in rear-wheel-drive form, powered by a single electric motor that produces 225bhp and 350Nm of torque. But a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up can be added to GT-Line and GT-Line S cars for an extra £3,500. These versions put out 320bhp and 605Nm of torque, cutting the 0-62mph time from 7.7 to 5.3 seconds, but also reducing the maximum range.

GT-Line S is the only specification available with an energy-saving heat pump. This is a £950 optional extra and is used to warm the cabin during the colder months, preserving as much of the driving range as possible.

The ballistic 577bhp EV6 GT will also be updated, but not until early 2025. It should get the same styling tweaks and updated interior as the regular car, as well as extra power so it can match its sister car, the 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

