New Kia EV6 prototype review: fun EV is improved where it counts

Verdict

Longer range, faster charging, plus sharper styling and more tech? There’s a lot to like about the new Kia EV6, no question, even if the ride is more ‘sporting’ than it should be.

You could argue that there wasn’t a whole lot broken on the Kia EV6, which is why it hasn’t, with this mid-life facelift, felt the need to fix much.

Instead, Kia has confidently given the car a mild makeover. One that includes a variety of new design touches inside and out, and a fresh roster of technology – both to the powertrain and cabin – to maintain its reputation as a slayer of giants.

The result is an EV that, on this early evidence of a pre-production example, remains at the top of its game – even if it does still feel like an unnecessarily big vehicle given it can still only accommodate just five human beings. Its packaging remains a weak point, but in just about every other aspect, Kia has made an already good electric family car even better still.

The order books are open now, with prices starting at £45,575 for the RWD Air model, rising to £57,175 for the top-spec GT-Line S AWD tested here. As yet, the EV6 GT hasn’t been given the same new look and revised tech.