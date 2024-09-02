New Kia EV6 prototype review: fun EV is improved where it counts
We already liked the Kia EV6, but now the brand has brought in some effective upgrades
Verdict
Longer range, faster charging, plus sharper styling and more tech? There’s a lot to like about the new Kia EV6, no question, even if the ride is more ‘sporting’ than it should be.
You could argue that there wasn’t a whole lot broken on the Kia EV6, which is why it hasn’t, with this mid-life facelift, felt the need to fix much.
Instead, Kia has confidently given the car a mild makeover. One that includes a variety of new design touches inside and out, and a fresh roster of technology – both to the powertrain and cabin – to maintain its reputation as a slayer of giants.
The result is an EV that, on this early evidence of a pre-production example, remains at the top of its game – even if it does still feel like an unnecessarily big vehicle given it can still only accommodate just five human beings. Its packaging remains a weak point, but in just about every other aspect, Kia has made an already good electric family car even better still.
The order books are open now, with prices starting at £45,575 for the RWD Air model, rising to £57,175 for the top-spec GT-Line S AWD tested here. As yet, the EV6 GT hasn’t been given the same new look and revised tech.
More reviews
Car group tests
- Kia EV6 GT vs Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: EV grand tourers go head-to-head
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia EV6: 2022 twin test review
- Kia EV6 vs Volkswagen ID.4 GTX: 2022 group test review
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Apart from the exterior refresh – which features Kia’s new ‘Star Map’ lighting technology and some subtle redesigning around the nose and tail – the headline news concerns the car’s powertrain. There’s now a more powerful 84kWh battery (the previous one was rated at 77.4kWh) which delivers more range and faster charge times, even though the 800v architecture and the e-motors themselves remain unchanged.
As such, power and torque levels are unchanged across the new three model line-up – the single-motor Air car produces 225bhp and 350Nm, but now has a range of 361 miles (up from 328 miles) while the dual-motor versions produce 320bhp, and have a ranges of 339 miles (GT-Line) or 324 miles in GT-Line S trim.
You can also specify single-motor versions of the GT-Line and GT-Line S models – for £48,575 and £53,675 respectively – but no matter which trims you choose, the performance figures stay the same. The single motor versions do 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds and have a 115mph top speed: the dual motors do 5.3 seconds and 116mph.
Despite its extra capacity and faster charging times, the new battery weighs just a single kilogram more than before. Yet it still represents almost a quarter of the EV6’s total 2165kg kerb weight, so Kia has tweaked the chassis, suspension, steering and brakes to deliver a more sporting experience than you get from the Hyundais (Ioniq 5 and 6) and Genesis’ models that share this platform and powertrain.
Result; anyone expecting a soothing or refined ride from their new EV6 might be a touch disappointed, because the emphasis is very much on the drive this time round. Perhaps too much, all things considered, and although the body control is sharp – the way the EV6 disguises its weight in a direction change is impressive – the balance is skewed somewhat. Especially on the big 20-inch wheels and tyres that come as standard on the GT-Line S, which make a sizeable contribution to overall refinement.
Fortunately, there is much to admire and be quietly blown away by when you’re on board, thanks to a brand new, much faster operating system for the car’s main infotainment screen, plus numerous other touches that have enhanced an already fine cabin.
You now get fingerprint recognition, an electrically adjustable steering wheel, improved lighting front and rear, a higher grade of stereo across all models, plus an improved sound enhancer system – designed to make the revised EV6 sound more “alive and exciting” on the move. This can be turned up to 11, dialled right back or switched off completely if you don’t fancy it. We tried it for a bit, quite liked it, then switched it off.
On the move the EV6 can be either a responsive, surprisingly sharp EV, or a machine that carries you efficiently from A to B – depending which drive mode you select.
In Sport mode the throttle response becomes almost frantic, and the dash lighting turns red to enhance the sense of excitement. In Eco, the throttle map is dialled right back and you end up wanting a bit more zip.
The best mode by far is Normal, in which the ride and steering remain just as lively as they do in Sport, but the throttle map and even the sound enhancer (if engaged) perform in a more rounded manner. Whichever setting you choose, however, the ride asks questions of those on board that some might find difficult to answer.
On test we got just 2.8 miles per kWh, but as you’d hope, that did include some short bursts of spirited driving. On average Kia claims the AWD GT-Line S will return 3.5mi/kWh, giving it a genuine, real-world range of between 250-300 miles. Which is more than enough for most at this level, and could be a deciding factor versus rivals from Polestar, BMW, Mercedes, Hyundai et al.
Bottom line; the EV6 might not be the best sporting family EV to drive – it’s good but not quite great on the move – but it has so much going for it in so many other areas that it is impossible to ignore. Anyone with £50k to spend on a fast, spacious, interesting, well-made EV with strong range should put it on their shopping list – doubly so if you plan to make use of the seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.
|Model:
|Kia EV6 GT-Line S AWD
|Price:
|£57,175
|Powertrain:
|84kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|320hp/605Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|5.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|116mph
|Range
|324 miles
|Rapid charging (350kW)
|10-80% in 18min
|Dimensions (L/W/H):
|4,695/1,890/1,550mm
|On sale:
|Now