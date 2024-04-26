Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New BYD Sealion 7 arrives on UK shores with 522bhp and 311-mile range

The new BYD Sealion 7 is a an all-electric SUV rival for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID.5

By:Jordan Katsianis
11 Nov 2024
BYD Sealion 7 - front22

Specifications for the new Sealion 7 from Chinese EV specialist BYD have been revealed, with the new SUV set to target high-end versions of everything from the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 to the Peugeot E-3008 and Volkswagen ID.5 when it arrives at the end of this year.

BYD has confirmed three powertrain options for the Sealion, starting with the entry-level Comfort variant, which pairs a single motor with an 82.5kWh battery. This model produces 308bhp and can sprint to 62mph in 6.7 seconds, while still achieving a WLTP range of 298 miles. 

Next up is the Design AWD, which uses the same battery pack but adds a second electric motor to produce a total of 522bhp. This drops the 0-62mph time to 4.5 seconds, but also compromises the range to just 282 miles. Both models with this 82.5kWh battery pack have a peak DC charge figure of 150kW, topping up the pack from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes. 

At the top of the range sits the Excellence AWD, which upgrades the battery to a 91.3kWh unit. Performance figures are the same as the Design AWD, but the estimated range is bumped up to 311 miles, while its peak DC fast-charge rate is also higher, at 230kW, reducing the 10 to 80 per cent top up time to 24 minutes. 

All Sealions come with a standard-fit heat-pump, which will help keep the range more consistent over varied temperatures, and feature a vehicle-to-load function that can be used to power electrical devices when parked up, such as a portable fridge or coffee machine.

A new ‘Intelligent Torque Adaption Control’ (iTAC) system has also been developed for the car. BYD says this will be available on the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model and will be able to allocate torque to minimise skidding and improve safety. The firm also claims the suspension is “tailored for excellent handling” and “secure vehicle control”.

According to BYD, the Sealion 7 takes the Ocean Series design language from the Dolphin hatchback and Seal saloon and “adapts it to a sporty SUV bodystyle”. An overall length of 4,830mm makes it 10mm longer than a Seal, although the Sealion 7’s coupé-SUV styling gives it a rakish look. 

BYD Sealion 7 - dash22

The angular front end features BYD’s ‘X face’ with floating LED headlights, while the sloping roofline flows into a subtle ducktail rear spoiler and beneath it there’s a full-width rear light bar. 

All models look largely the same outside, with the exception of 19-inch wheels on the Comfort model and 20-inch units on the dual-motor models. Inside, BYD’s familiar rotating touchscreen is fitted as standard, and now measures 15.4 inches. There’s also a second 10.25-inch driver’s display, and every edition has electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats. Excellence models also swap the artificial leather interior for a full Nappa-leather finish.

Click here for all the latest on the hot BYD Seal X....

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

