New Mercedes GLC facelift spotted: design and tech upgrades due in 2026

The mid-size Mercedes SUV could be set for new technology and powertrains in 2026

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Dec 2025
Mercedes GLC facelift - silver front 3/48

Mercedes plans to facelift its GLC SUV and GLC Coupé within the next 12 months, in order to maintain the model’s position as the most popular Mercedes globally, and we’ve just had our first look at them. 

First off, the design of the GLC won’t drastically change; we can see the model’s ‘panamerica’ grille shape will be narrowed, potentially to bring it in line with the recently launched electric GLC. 

Elsewhere, both the SUV and the coupe bodystyles sport Mercedes’ new three-pointed star headlight signatures and we’ll surely see a reshaped front bumper and a fresh selection of alloy wheel designs. The two test cars suggest no changes will take place to the rear. 

The cabin is unlikely to get any significant physical changes either. This test car still has the current 11.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver’s display. However there’s scope to upgrade the MBUX infotainment with a voice-activated ‘Virtual Assistant’ that integrates AI tools from brands like Microsoft and Google.

We expect the majority of the GLC’s powertrains to mirror those available in the C-Class, which sits on the same MRA2 platform and will be given a mid-life update of its own soon. The GLC should kick off with a range of mild-hybrid, 2.0-litre four-cylinder units, with plug-in hybrid petrol and diesel variants above. 

Mercedes GLC facelift - silver rear 3/48

A big change for the hot Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 looks set to come in the form of six-cylinder power. Like the C 63, the GLC 63 will likely remove the slow-selling plug-in hybrid four-cylinder in favour of a twin-turbocharged, 3.0-litre straight-six. The four-pot PHEV had a tough time convincing AMG fans, following on from a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, though it had plenty of power at a maximum 671bhp. The new straight-six is already utilised in the E 53, where it produces 603bhp. 

While this is our first look at the GLC facelift, expect a proper unveiling in the coming months ahead of a market launch in the UK soon after. Pricing for the current GLC starts at just less than £55,000, and even with a slight price bump it’ll likely still sit beneath the all-electric GLC, which begins at more than £61,000. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

