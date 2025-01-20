Mercedes-Maybach S-Class coupé given lifeline by patent filings

The current Mercedes S-Class was launched in 2020, omitting the two-door coupé from its line-up in the process. We thought we’d never see a coupé variant of the seventh-generation S-Class, but Swiss firm Robu Aktiengesellschaft has given us hope by filing some patents of a sleek two-door S-Class.

Two patents were filed by the Swiss company, one branded as a Mercedes, the other a Maybach. The most obvious feature of both is, of course, the lack of rear doors, with the front and rear recognisable as S-Class models.

There are several differences between them, though, with the Mercedes model using a roofline that looks unchanged from the S-Class limousine, and the Maybach having a more rakish roofline with a split-screen rear window.

The Mercedes also uses quad-tip exhausts, as with the S 63, with the Maybach coming with a single-exit style. Both cars sit on huge chrome multi-spoke alloys, too, a typical trait of Maybachs. As for powertrains, the front wing on the Mercedes denotes ‘V8 bi-turbo’ - almost certainly the same 791bhp plug-in hybrid 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that you’d find in the S 63 E Performance. But the Maybach would most likely receive the same ‘680’ designation, with a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 under the bonnet.

Neither patents have a direct connection to Mercedes or indeed Maybach, although Robu Aktiengesellschaft did design the AMG GTR-based Bussink GT R SpeedLegend, which was then built by long-time Mercedes’ engineering partner, HWA AG.

A place for either of these big two-door creations could be in Mercedes’ new Mythos programme. ‘Mythos’ was announced in 2023 as the company’s way of competing in the ultra-luxury segment against Rolls-Royce’s bespoke cars and Bentley’s Mulliner coachbuilds. Last year’s Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed was launched as the first Mythos car. It was limited to just 250 units globally, so we would expect similar exclusivity for a Mythos two-door S-Class should it make production.

