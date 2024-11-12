Brabus 1000 All Grey is a luxury car that will sprint from 0-62mph in 3.1 seconds

There are clearly some incredibly literal people working in the Brabus marketing department right now, because after the firm took a Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, gave it a load more power and then made every possible surface grey, the monochromatic creation has been called the Brabus ‘1000 All Grey’.

Zero points for creativity on that front then. However, the German tuning house hasn’t just fiddled with various computer settings to produce more power. In place of Merc’s original 4.0-litre V8, the Brabus features a new 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s been tailored to work with the S 63’s plug-in hybrid system.

The result is a combined output of 986bhp and 1,620Nm of torque, which allows the over two-and-a-half-tonne limousine to do 0-62mph in 3.1 seconds. It’ll go on to hit 124mph after 9.7 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 180mph.

The 1000 All Grey also features a stainless steel exhaust system, 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and can cover around 20 miles on pure-electric power, although that third feature probably doesn’t matter too much to potential buyers of this particular model.

Brabus says its designers developed a carbon-fibre bodykit for this car that provides the tuning house’s signature look, generates more downforce, and for some components, controls airflow better.

You can’t miss the 22-inch Monoblock wheels, which – no surprise – are also grey, however the titanium/carbon exhaust tips glow red for at least a bit of colour. Finally, the new suspension system lowers the car’s ride height by up to 10mm.

The interior is, you guessed it, all grey as well, but there is some carbon-fibre trim on the dashboard, centre console and steering wheel to help break up the desaturated colour scheme. The pedals and shift paddles are also made from carbon fibre, while the upholstery is quilted grey leather that matches the exterior paint.

The Brabus 1000 All Grey in this picture costs more than £390,000, excluding taxes – more than double the price of the AMG S 63 E Performance it’s based on.

By the way, if your name isn’t Christian Grey, the new Brabus 1000 Bichromatic gets the same highly potent powertrain, and a black and grey paint and interior.

