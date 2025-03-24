New Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge review: a car devoid of compromise

Verdict

If you ignore the inevitable price hike – as most “clients” will – the Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge feels alarmingly close to being a car totally devoid of compromise. It’s no less comfortable than the standard model, yet it’s noticeably sharper and faster on the road. No wonder the maker reckons the Black Badge could account for up to 50 per cent of Spectre sales.

This is the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever built. Yet, being a Rolls-Royce, the Spectre Black Badge isn’t about straight-line speed or Nürburgring lap times. This “motor car” is different – and quite unlike anything we’ve ever driven before.

How does it compare to the already quite potent standard Spectre? Well for starters, there’s an extra 73bhp – with power elevated to a record-breaking (for Rolls) 650bhp. It also gets a good dose of additional torque with the conventional car’s 900Nm boosted to 1,075Nm when you engage the Black Badge’s ‘Spirited’ launch mode.

This is activated by pushing the ‘Infinity’ switch on the steering wheel, before placing one foot on the brake and the other on the accelerator. Lift the left pedal and the 2,890kg Spectre will pin you back in your seat, sprinting to 62mph in 4.3 seconds and onto a limited top speed of 155mph. It wasn’t until 80mph or more that we got any sense that the power was tailing off, and even then it kept pulling strongly well past the imperial ton.