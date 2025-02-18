Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge is the most powerful Roller ever

If a punk rock band designed its perfect Rolls-Royce, it might well look something like the new Spectre Black Badge

By:Jordan Katsianis
18 Feb 2025
Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - front action22

The latest model from Rolls-Royce represents something of a sea change. Where stately homes and the aristocracy once informed how a Rolls might look or feel, the new Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge appears to take its inspiration from more mischievous counterculture. Not only is the new model the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever, its styling and details also diverge most from the conservative values that typically defined the brand’s cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Spectre Black Badge ups the standard Spectre’s 577bhp output to 649bhp. This peak power is only accessible in a new Infinity drive mode, which is as close as Rolls-Royce would ever get to a Sport mode, but in effect does the same thing.

This power figure is joined by a huge 1,075Nm of torque that’s only available in another new mode called Spirited, which is Rolls-Royce speak for launch control. With this setting selected, the Spectre Black Badge can bolt to 62mph in 4.1 seconds. 

All of this new-found performance is delivered by a dual-motor electric powertrain fed by a 102kWh battery pack. Range is rated at up to 329 miles, while peak DC fast charging maxes out at 190kW, topping up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 34 minutes.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The chassis has been tweaked to suit the Black Badge’s sportier character, too, with more steering weight, plus revised tuning for the active anti-roll systems. The air suspension has also been revised to help reduce pitch and dive under hard acceleration and braking, and all this has come without sacrificing the car’s much vaunted magic-carpet ride, according to Rolls-Royce. 

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge - rear action22

However, the intricacies of the electric powertrain are only half the story with the Black Badge, because Rolls-Royce has also introduced a range of new design elements that give this edition a look and feel distinct from its more stately siblings. Rather than the new version being a Blenheim Palace on wheels, Rolls-Royce says that the Black Badge’s inspiration has been taken from the club scene of the eighties and nineties, referencing the neon-striped Miami strip or Studio 54. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

With that in mind, there’s an emphasis on the use of colour in new elements such as a purple-tinged back-plate that sits behind the illuminated pantheon grille. This contrasts against the black finish on the usually chrome brightwork, and can also be finished in one of four other vibrant colour options. 

A new Vapour Purple paint finish has also been created for this new model, adding to the near-limitless palette of around 44,000 shades currently available. There is also a brand-new set of 23-inch alloy wheels in a dramatic five-spoke design, plus new options for the hand-painted coachline. 

Inside, Rolls-Royce has developed a new three-dimensional carbon weave for many of the interior trim elements, and there are more customisation options for the digital interfaces and illuminated dash. Plus the famous starlight headliner is paired with more fibre-optics placed in both the doors and second-row seats. 

Rolls-Royce says that its customer base has been so enthusiastic about a potential Black Badge variant of the Spectre that a select group was chosen for a so-called ‘clandestine agreement’. This has seen them already take delivery of a specially commissioned model in secret in advance of the car’s official unveiling. For everyone else, deliveries will commence from today, with a base price in the vicinity of £350,000. 

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best long-distance cars 2025
Best long distance cars - header image

Best long-distance cars 2025

From long-distance road trips to mile-munching motorway commutes, these are the best long distance cars money can buy
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2025
Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale
Best GT cars - header image

Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale

If you want to cross continents in style and comfort, these are the best grand tourers to buy
Best cars & vans
3 Feb 2025
Best luxury electric cars
Best luxury electric cars

Best luxury electric cars

With their quiet, powerful performance, electric cars are well suited to delivering a high level of luxury, these are the pick of the current crop...
Best cars & vans
13 Dec 2024
Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024
Best luxury cars - header image

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024

Indulge yourself with our list of the best luxury cars on sale today
Best cars & vans
15 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped
Volkswagen Transporter e-Shuttle - front

New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped

The Ford-based Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle is refined, good to drive and has plenty of space in all three rows
Road tests
14 Feb 2025
It’s not just electric cars that are overpriced
Opinion - expensive cars

It’s not just electric cars that are overpriced

Not matter how good a new car might be, Mike Rutherford thinks it will ultimately fail if it's overpriced
Opinion
16 Feb 2025
Ford Capri vs Cupra Tavascan: similar, stylish but only one can win
Ford Capri and Cupra Tavascan - front tracking

Ford Capri vs Cupra Tavascan: similar, stylish but only one can win

Ford brought back the iconic Capri name for its new coupé-SUV, which shares its platform with the fresh Cupra Tavascan. Which is the top dog?
Car group tests
15 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content