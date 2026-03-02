Lexus UX 300e axed: inaugural Lexus EV is no more

The Lexus UX 300e – the first ever pure-electric Lexus – has been axed in the UK after five years on sale. The model has been removed from the brand’s website, although the visually identical hybrid UX 300h remains.

News of the UX 300e’s demise comes after we spotted the car was missing from Lexus UK’s online configurator. A spokesperson has subsequently confirmed to Auto Express that the electric UX was “removed from sale in late-2025”, but gave no reason for the cull.

While unconfirmed, it’s likely the move is a result of sustained slow sales; the online resource ‘How Many Left?’ suggests fewer than 3,400 UX 300es have been registered since 2021. For context, more Ford Pumas found homes in January this year than Lexus sold electric UXs in five whole years.

It means the only Lexus EV currently offered is the larger RZ. Starting from £48,365, the RZ is bigger and more expensive than the UX, but offers considerably more range and faster charging. At the time of writing, Auto Express has a selection of tempting lease deals, with the desirable Premium+ version available for less than £500 per month.

The UX 300e, with a relatively small 54.3kWh battery, managed just 186 miles on the WLTP test cycle, and was hampered by its out-of-date CHAdeMo-style charge connector. The newer RZ has a range of up to 346 miles (depending on model), and can top up from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes thanks to a 150kW maximum charge speed.

Despite the UX 300e being axed, the UX 300h remains on sale, sandwiched between the compact LBX and mid-sized NX hybrid SUVs. Priced from £38,095, the UX 300h is a rival to models such as the latest BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

