Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

MINI 1965 Victory Edition special celebrates iconic rally win, with stickers

With what is literally a stickers-and-stripes special, MINI wants to remind us it’s still sporty

By:Jordan Katsianis
25 Feb 2026
MINI 1965 Victory Edition - dynamic front 3/419

MINI has revealed a trio of new 1965 Victory special editions available on its sporty three-door Cooper models. Comprising a specific livery, plus unique stickers and interior trim pieces, each variant will be available to order from March this year, although UK pricing still has to be confirmed.   

The 1965 Victory Edition has been designed in celebration of the original Mini Cooper S’s win at the Monte Carlo rally of that year. Timo Makinen and co-driver Paul Easter outperformed far more powerful rivals to take the outright win, creating one of motorsport’s greatest stories of the underdog triumphing. 

Each of the liveries is based on a Chili Red base, fitted with contrasting white mirror caps and roof paint. Unique to these models, though, is an asymmetric stripe on the nose that continues down the tailgate, plus a ‘52’ graphic on the side inspired by the racing number from that rally-winning model. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The three powertrain options are taken from the top of their respective ranges, and comprise the 200bhp Cooper S, 228bhp John Cooper Works petrol and 254bhp John Cooper Works Electric. There are no technical changes compared with the standard versions.

Petrol models feature a set of 18-inch JCW Lap Spoke wheels in a diamond-cut finish, with the electric model swapping these out for its own Mastery Spoke wheels in a full-black finish. 

MINI 1965 Victory Edition - dynamic rear 3/419

All models feature a traditional JCW interior colour palette, with a combination of anthracite and red. New for this is white ‘1965’ writing on the door sills, plus more signatures on the six o’clock strap on the steering wheel, storage box and key. 

Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Long-term test: MINI John Cooper Works
MINI Cooper - standing through sunroof

Long-term test: MINI John Cooper Works

Second fleetwatch report: the MINI JCW’s recent £2k price bump has us questioning its price point
Long-term tests
17 Feb 2026
Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S: can the Czech hot hatch topple the British icon?
Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S - front 3/4

Skoda Fabia 130 vs MINI Cooper S: can the Czech hot hatch topple the British icon?

Skoda’s 130 special is the most powerful new Fabia you can get. How does it shape up against MINI’s Cooper S?
Car group tests
14 Feb 2026
MINI Cooper review
MINI Cooper JCW - front tracking

MINI Cooper review

The petrol-powered MINI Cooper combines the EV’s looks with existing combustion engined-tech
In-depth reviews
9 Feb 2026
Cars that changed the world: the 50 most important and influential modern motors
Cars that changed the world: the 50 most important and influential modern motors

Cars that changed the world: the 50 most important and influential modern motors

The automotive landscape has changed dramatically over the past 30 years. To celebrate, we name the 50 models that we think illustrate the transformat…
Best cars & vans
4 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: baby SUV will be boxy and electric

The new Land Rover Defender Sport will sit below the existing Defender in both size and price, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
23 Feb 2026
Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest
Winter range test - header

Electric cars vs winter: Audi A6, Mercedes CLA, Tesla Model Y, Kia EV4 and MG IM5 megatest

What does winter do to the capabilities of five long-range EVs? Our brutal 370-mile trip reveals everything - but did they all make it?
Features
23 Feb 2026
Are EVs really cheaper to run? Exclusive electric vs petrol running costs analysis
Are EVs really cheaper to run?

Are EVs really cheaper to run? Exclusive electric vs petrol running costs analysis

EVs have been sold primarily on their low running costs; we do the maths to see if the benefits are genuine
Features
24 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content