Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volkswagen Tayron: which SUV is best for a big family?

Once in a while, brands end up in a dilemma over how they name their cars. Lamborghini is onto a winner with its nameplates inspired by Spanish bulls, but others start to struggle when they stick with the same initial letter.

After creating its first SUV, the Volkswagen Touareg, Volkswagen decided that the letter T would become the key identifier for its future high-riding models. The Tiguan followed, but it felt like the VW marketing team was starting to sweat a little when it came up with T-Roc and T-Cross, plus Taigo and Taos for its worldwide portfolio. However, all that effort was undone when it released the North American and Chinese-market Atlas.

But the T theme is back with the Volkswagen Tayron. It’s new in name, but not in concept; this model replaces the Tiguan Allspace as the seven-seat family SUV offering in the VW range. That’s a segment with plenty of compelling alternatives, and few are as striking as the Hyundai Santa Fe. Its boxy shape helps it to stand out, yet it has genuine substance, too. It’ll provide as stern a test for the Tayron as anything else in this class, so we’ve brought them together to find out which is our pick.

Volkswagen Tayron

Model: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line eTSI Price: £43,105 Powertrain: 1.5 4cyl petrol MHEV, 148bhp 0-62mph: 9.4 seconds Test efficiency: 35.1 mpg Test range 425 miles Annual VED: £620

Volkswagen’s new Tayron looks like a straightforward family SUV from the outside, but there’s a bewildering choice of trims and powertrains. While the base Life version will be fine for most, the car in our pictures is in sporty-looking R-Line spec.