Hyundai Santa Fe wins Carwow Car of the Year 2025

Along with Car of the Year, Hyundai also claimed Brand of the Year

By:Alastair Crooks
21 Nov 2024
Hyundai Santa Fe - front static

Carwow, sister site of Auto Express, has announced its Car of the Year winners for 2025. Among the 13 categories, brands from Dacia to Bugatti managed to secure awards.

Hyundai was the big winner though, taking the coveted title of Carwow’s Car of the Year with its new Santa Fe SUV. The family-friendly, seven-seater majors on extensive equipment levels, bold styling, strong practicality and clever hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Hyundai’s new performance-focused Ioniq 5 N EV also won the Tech Trailblazer award. And for its breadth of ability, value for money and stylish and desirable cars, Hyundai was judged Carwow’s Brand of the Year. 

Acknowledging the awards, Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “Being named Brand of the Year is of course testament to our product line-up, but also recognises the efforts of Hyundai employees across the UK as well as on a global scale. And wins for Ioniq 5 N and Santa Fe, along with a Highly Commended for our latest model, the Inster, prove that Hyundai is at the forefront in creating customer-centric models which continue to push boundaries.”

Winning the Smart Spender award was the new Dacia Bigster with its useful kit list, optional four-wheel drive and the introduction of a hybrid powertrain. Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK said: “The All-New Bigster takes Dacia into the large SUV segment for the first time and we’re going to shake it up with our renowned combination of practical design and value for money.” 

At the other end of the automotive spectrum, the Bugatti Tourbillon won the Desirability Award thanks to its innovative 1,800bhp hybrid V16 engine and eye-catching exterior design.

Carwow awarded the Outstanding EV title to the Kia EV9, declaring it “the best electric car out there”. Helping Kia’s flagship electric SUV to victory was its competitive range, family-focused interior and impressive technology.

A new Van of the Year category was added this year, and taking the inaugural award was the Ford Transit Custom, courtesy of its configurability and cleverly designed cab. 

Elsewhere, the BMW X5 managed to win the Adventurer’s Choice award, thanks to its four-wheel-drive capability, spaciousness and overall practicality. The Urban Living Award was won by the Toyota Yaris Cross, while the Skoda Superb won Comfortable Cruiser. 

Porsche secured victory in the Pleasure of Driving category with the 911 GTS, thanks to its fresh hybrid powertrain. Finally, looking ahead to next year, the Dacia Bigster scooped up its second award – as 2025’s Most Anticipated Car. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

