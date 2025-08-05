Surprise! New Nissan Micra costs the same as its Renault 5 twin

The new Nissan Micra will finally go on sale on 1 September, with prices set to start from £22,995 – exactly the same as the award-winning Renault 5, which shares the same platform.

It’s worth noting that the pricing doesn’t include the UK Government’s recently announced Electric Car Grant, but Nissan is expecting its funky supermini to qualify for a £1,500 discount that would bring the starting price down to just £21,495 – about the same as a Volkswagen Polo.

Like its French cousin, the Micra will be available with two powertrains. The base set-up uses a 40kWh battery that provides up to 198 miles of range, and a 118bhp e-motor to drive the front wheels. Upgrade to the 52kWh battery and the car’s range jumps to 260 miles, while a more powerful 148bhp e-motor cuts the 0-62mph time from nine to eight seconds.

Nissan says the new Micra can be recharged from 15 to 80 per cent in half an hour. Versions with the smaller battery can charge at speeds of up to 80kW, while those with the larger power pack can reach 100kW.

When order books open, buyers will have three trim levels to choose from: Engage, Advanced and Evolve. Entry-level models will feature 18-inch alloy wheels, an energy-saving heat pump, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus Google Maps and other services built-in, a seven-inch driver’s display and various safety systems, including lane-keep assist and driver-attention alert.

Advanced trim starts from £24,995 and adds a larger 10-inch driver’s display, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, drive modes, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Upgrading to the mid-range will allow buyers to add the bigger 52kWh battery for an extra £2,000, and the £500 Cold Pack that includes heated front seats and steering wheel.

Both come as standard on the range-topping Evolve model, which starts from £29,865. It also gets paddles on the steering wheel to activate a one-pedal driving mode, a two-tone paint scheme, unique wheels and Nissan’s ‘ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link’ system, which combines adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.

