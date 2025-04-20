Desirable ST-Line trim; good to drive

Efficient; up to 42 miles of electric driving

Just £213.47 a month

With so many carmakers offering family SUVs with efficient, potentially money-saving hybrid engines, it's easy to forget the humble Ford Kuga. But this deal will probably bring the blue oval's high-rider front and centre of your mind on account of its sheer value for money.

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found VIP Gateway is offering a Kuga plug-in hybrid in desirable ST-Line trim for a steal – £213.47 a month.

This two-year deal requires a £2,911.61 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? You can negotiate 8,000 miles a year for an extra £20.78 a month.

The plug-in hybrid Kuga combines a sporty driving experience with plenty of power, plus the potential to really slash running costs. The 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid set-up has a meaty 240bhp, giving a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.3 seconds. However, when you stick it into its electric driving mode, you can get up to 42 miles of silent motoring.

Ford claims a combined fuel economy figure of 313.9mpg – to achieve anything near that, you'll have to make sure you plug it in as often as possible.

The thing that makes the Kuga stand out from rivals such as the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V is the way it drives. It feels noticeably more engaging behind the wheel compared to the competition, and its stiffer ride gives better body control.

ST-Line is the pick of the range, too, especially with its 18-inch alloys, red brake callipers, a sporty bodykit, sports suspension, electric front seats, and a 360-degree parking camera. There are even natty little door-edge protectors that pop out when you open the doors to stop your kids hitting neighbouring cars and the like.

