Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Sporty plug-in hybrid SUV for £214 a month? That’ll be the Ford Kuga

The Kuga neatly mixes an engaging driving experience with cheap running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 9

By:George Armitage
9 Sep 2025
Ford Kuga - main image
  • Desirable ST-Line trim; good to drive
  • Efficient; up to 42 miles of electric driving
  • Just £213.47 a month 

With so many carmakers offering family SUVs with efficient, potentially money-saving hybrid engines, it's easy to forget the humble Ford Kuga. But this deal will probably bring the blue oval's high-rider front and centre of your mind on account of its sheer value for money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found VIP Gateway is offering a Kuga plug-in hybrid in desirable ST-Line trim for a steal – £213.47 a month.

This two-year deal requires a £2,911.61 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? You can negotiate 8,000 miles a year for an extra £20.78 a month. 

The plug-in hybrid Kuga combines a sporty driving experience with plenty of power, plus the potential to really slash running costs. The 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid set-up has a meaty 240bhp, giving a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.3 seconds. However, when you stick it into its electric driving mode, you can get up to 42 miles of silent motoring. 

Ford claims a combined fuel economy figure of 313.9mpg – to achieve anything near that, you'll have to make sure you plug it in as often as possible.

The thing that makes the Kuga stand out from rivals such as the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V is the way it drives. It feels noticeably more engaging behind the wheel compared to the competition, and its stiffer ride gives better body control.

ST-Line is the pick of the range, too, especially with its 18-inch alloys, red brake callipers, a sporty bodykit, sports suspension, electric front seats, and a 360-degree parking camera. There are even natty little door-edge protectors that pop out when you open the doors to stop your kids hitting neighbouring cars and the like.     

Ford Kuga - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Kuga leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Kuga page.

Deals on Ford Kuga rivals

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

New in-stock Peugeot 3008Cash £30,298Avg. savings £5,886
New Peugeot 3008

Configure now

Renault Austral

Renault Austral

New in-stock Renault AustralCash £30,890Avg. savings £3,722
New Renault Austral

Configure now

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New in-stock KIA SportageCash £28,514Avg. savings £3,153
New KIA Sportage

Configure now

Check out the Ford Kuga deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: A Peugeot E-2008 for less than a smaller E-208? Step this way
Peugeot E-2008 - charging

Car Deal of the Day: A Peugeot E-2008 for less than a smaller E-208? Step this way

The Peugeot E-2008 is a fine little electric SUV – and cheap, too. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 8
News
8 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Smart #1 is cheaper (and faster) than you think
Smart #1 front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Smart #1 is cheaper (and faster) than you think

Net the surprisingly muscular Smart #1 SUV for £235 a month with this tasty leasing deal
News
7 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is the opposite of terrible at £220 per month
Cupra Terramar - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is the opposite of terrible at £220 per month

A low leasing price on Cupra’s sporty-looking SUV is our Car Deal of the Day.
News
6 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Open wide and say R, it’s a sporty Volkswagen Golf for £210 a month

The Volkswagen Golf has always been a quality choice, but now it won’t break the bank, even in R-Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 5
News
5 Sep 2025
Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road
Battery health checks - Arnhem site 4 REVIVE MOBILE

Electric car battery repairs and health checks: how to keep thousands of EVs on the road

The truth about EV battery repair and why understanding state of health could revolutionise the electric-car market
Features
5 Sep 2025
New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range
New BMW iX3 at the Munich Motor Show - front static

New BMW iX3 to shake the EV world with huge 500-mile range

The UK’s longest EV range at a tasty price: BMW’s game-changing iX3 is here
News
5 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content