Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal Alert! New Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop is one of UK’s cheapest cars

The new Grande Panda Hybrid Pop will be available this summer, priced from just £18,035

By:Ellis Hyde
16 May 2025
Fiat Grande Panda LaPrima - front 3/4

Order books for the Fiat Grande Panda are due to open very soon and when they do, the funky supermini will be among the 10 cheapest new cars on the market, as prices are to start from a fraction over £18,000.

Originally, the hot-ticket Fiat was set to get under way from closer to £19k, but a new entry-level model called the Grande Panda Hybrid Pop has now been announced, and will be priced from £18,035 to be exact. 

As well as providing a near-£1,000 price cut, this means the Grande Panda will be cheaper than its sister car, and our reigning Supermini of the Year, the Citroen C3. Importantly, though, the base version of the Citroen comes with a pure-petrol engine. The equivalent C3 Hybrid costs more than £20k.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pop trim will offer a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, rear parking sensors and LED lights. One area where Fiat has saved some cash is by fitting 16-inch steel rims with aero covers, compared to the pricier Icon and La Prima trim models, which will sport alloy wheels.

Under the bonnet is the same hybrid set-up as in the Citroen C3 and countless other Stellantis products, including the Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV. It uses a 108bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has a 28bhp electric motor built-in. 

The e-motor is powered by a small 48-volt battery and this allows for smooth, silent pure-electric driving at speeds up to 18mph, which is ideal for manoeuvring, city driving and stop-start traffic. It also gives the combustion engine a helping hand when you put your foot down, and recuperates energy when the car is slowing down to charge the battery. 

Fiat Grande Panda LaPrima - front tracking

Fiat says the Grande Panda Hybrid emits 115g/km of CO2, and while it hasn’t shared any official fuel economy figures yet, the C3 Hybrid that uses the same powertrain can supposedly average up to 56.5mpg. We expect its Italian cousin will boast similar stats.

Meanwhile, the Grande Panda Electric now costs from £21,035, which is slightly higher than when pricing was first announced earlier this year, but will still make the Fiat one of the cheapest electric cars on the market when it also goes on sale this summer. The EV version offers 199 miles of range from a 44kWh battery and a 111bhp e-motor.

See our new Fiat deals

Click above to see all our latest new Fiat deals through the the Auto Express Find a Car service...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal Alert! New Peugeot 208 Style shaves £5,000 off supermini’s starting price
Peugeot 208 Style - front static

Car Deal Alert! New Peugeot 208 Style shaves £5,000 off supermini’s starting price

Peugeot’s entry-level model now sits below the £20,000 mark thanks to a new trim level
News
14 May 2025
Best new car deals 2025: all the top offers on today’s car market
Best new car deals - February 2025 header image

Best new car deals 2025: all the top offers on today’s car market

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
9 May 2025
Best car discounts 2025 – big savings on list prices of today’s top new cars
Best car discounts

Best car discounts 2025 – big savings on list prices of today’s top new cars

Save on the official manufacturer’s list price with these tempting new car discounts.
Best cars & vans
29 Apr 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change
Protyre area manager Simon Hall inspecting a Vauxhall Corsa&#039;s tyre

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change

The number of MoT failures caused by worn tyres is on the rise, and experts are calling for mandatory follow-ups on advisories
News
12 May 2025
Confirmed: New VW Golf GTI will be electric – and it’s a “monster”
VW Golf GTI badge

Confirmed: New VW Golf GTI will be electric – and it’s a “monster”

VW is taking the iconic hot hatchback brand into the electric era with the new Golf GTI EV already in development…
News
13 May 2025
Audi e-tron GT gets huge £20k price cut as new entry-level quattro joins range
Audi e-tron GT quattro - front 3/4 dynamic

Audi e-tron GT gets huge £20k price cut as new entry-level quattro joins range

Most basic e-tron GT also comes with the longest range and nigh-on 500bhp
News
13 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content