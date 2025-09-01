New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition
The newly crowned Auto Express Supermini of the Year is available in hybrid or pure-electric form, with the EV offering 199 miles of range
More than a year after the fresh and funky Fiat Grande Panda was unveiled, order books have finally opened in the UK. Prices for the base hybrid start from £18,035, making it one of the most affordable cars on sale today, while the electric Grande Panda E is available from £19,535.
Key rivals for the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year include the MG3, Renault Clio and award-winning Citroen C3. All three are available from under £19,000 through our Buy A Car service, where you can also lease a new car, buy used or sell your old car.
However, it’s important to note the base versions of all those superminis come with a pure-petrol engine. The equivalent MG3 Hybrid+ costs over £19k, the C3 Hybrid is more than £20k and the Clio E-Tech hybrid starts from nearly £21k.
Officially, the electric Grande Panda E starts from £21,035, which would already make it one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. But the Fiat E-Grant – the Italian brand’s equivalent to the Government’s new EV grant – cuts £1,500 off the price tag, bringing it to just over £19k.
For comparison, our Affordable Electric Car of the Year for 2025, the Renault 5, now starts from £21,495 after the Government discount. The Citroen e-C3 sits in between the two, given that it’s available from £20,595 after the EV grant has been applied. Both these fantastic small EVs are also available to buy or lease through our Buy A Car service.
What engines does the Fiat Granda Panda Hybrid use?
The Grande Panda Hybrid uses the same set-up as the Citroen C3 and countless other Stellantis products, including the Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV. It consists of a 108bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has a 28bhp electric motor built-in.
Fiat says the Grande Panda Hybrid emits 115g/km of CO2, and can average up to 56.5mpg. The e-motor is powered by a small 48-volt battery, which allows for smooth, silent pure-electric driving at speeds up to 18mph – ideal for manoeuvring, city driving and stop-start traffic. It also gives the combustion engine a helping hand when you put your foot down, and recuperates energy when the car is slowing down to charge the battery.
How much range does the electric Fiat Granda Panda offer?
The Granda Panda E offers 199 miles of range from a 44kWh battery and a 111bhp e-motor. That matches the Citroen e-C3, which uses the same battery/motor combo, and it’s on par with the entry-level Renault 5. However the R5 can cover up to 249 miles when equipped with a 52kWh battery.
One of the Fiat’s party pieces is a retractable charging cable built into its nose, which is not only handy, but also means you don’t have cables taking up space in the boot. Fully recharging the 44kWh battery using a standard 7kW home wallbox will take around six to seven hours. Or with its maximum charging speed of 100kW, a 10 to 80 per cent from a suitably fast charger should take around half an hour.
What trim levels is the Fiat Grande Panda available in?
The Grande Panda Hybrid is available in three trim levels – Pop, Icon and La Prima – while the Grande Panda E is offered in either (RED) or La Prima specifications. There are seven paint colours to choose from, but every model features a blue and lime-green interior colour scheme.
Every Fiat Grande Panda is also equipped with:
- 10-inch instrument panel
- 10.25-inch central touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Cruise control
- Rear parking sensors
- LED lights
- Selection of driver aids including lane-keep assist
One area where Fiat has saved some cash on the entry-level Pop model is by fitting 16-inch steel rims with aero covers, while the (RED) specification just includes white 16-inch steel rims with no covers. The rest of the range features either 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels.
For the Grande Panda Hybrid, Icon trim adds:
- Front and rear skid plates
- Roof rails
- Privacy glass
- Central armrest
- Soft-touch steering wheel.
Finally, range-topping La Prima models feature
- Bamboo-fibre dashboard trim
- Wireless smartphone charging pad
- Rear-view camera
- Front parking sensors
- Keyless entry
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated windscreen
