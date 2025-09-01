New Fiat Grande Panda goes on sale with tiny price and big ambition

More than a year after the fresh and funky Fiat Grande Panda was unveiled, order books have finally opened in the UK. Prices for the base hybrid start from £18,035, making it one of the most affordable cars on sale today, while the electric Grande Panda E is available from £19,535.

Key rivals for the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year include the MG3, Renault Clio and award-winning Citroen C3. All three are available from under £19,000 through our Buy A Car service, where you can also lease a new car, buy used or sell your old car.

However, it’s important to note the base versions of all those superminis come with a pure-petrol engine. The equivalent MG3 Hybrid+ costs over £19k, the C3 Hybrid is more than £20k and the Clio E-Tech hybrid starts from nearly £21k.

Officially, the electric Grande Panda E starts from £21,035, which would already make it one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. But the Fiat E-Grant – the Italian brand’s equivalent to the Government’s new EV grant – cuts £1,500 off the price tag, bringing it to just over £19k.

For comparison, our Affordable Electric Car of the Year for 2025, the Renault 5, now starts from £21,495 after the Government discount. The Citroen e-C3 sits in between the two, given that it’s available from £20,595 after the EV grant has been applied. Both these fantastic small EVs are also available to buy or lease through our Buy A Car service.

What engines does the Fiat Granda Panda Hybrid use?

The Grande Panda Hybrid uses the same set-up as the Citroen C3 and countless other Stellantis products, including the Peugeot 5008 seven-seat SUV. It consists of a 108bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has a 28bhp electric motor built-in.