Fiat Grande Panda Pop channels inner Land Rover Defender

The Auto Express Supermini of the Year may well have become even more appealing

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Nov 2025
Fiat Grande Panda Pop - front4

The Grande Panda Electric is Fiat’s entry-level EV and now it's just got even cheaper thanks to a new ‘Pop’ trim level. 

Replacing the old (RED) trim level, the new Fiat Grande Panda Pop kicks off the range at £20,995. It sits below the mid-range, £21,995 Icon, which was introduced in September and the flagship La Prima, from £24,035. All three trim levels are eligible for the government’s electric car grant too - which reduces the aforementioned list prices by £1,500 until the end of 2025.

The arrival of the Pop means the Grande Panda Electric’s trim level structure is now the same as the hybrid-powered Grande Panda. The electric Pop does get some unique touches, however. First up, it’s the only version of the Grande Panda to get 16-inch steel wheels finished in white. Paired with the £650 Acqua Azure green paint finish, these give the car a slight air of Land Rover Defender

Fiat Grande Panda Pop - dashboard4

Other colours - black, blue, yellow, bronze and white are also £650 options with red the only no-cost paint finish. Acknowledging Fiat’s partnership with the charity (RED), any Grande Panda finished in red paint also gets special (RED) exterior badging. 

Elsewhere, the Pop gets LED front and rear lights, two-tone blue and black fabric seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors, rear parking sensors and the Panda’s typically Italian styling - including a dash shaped like the roof on Fiat’s Lingotto factory. 

The powertrain remains unchanged with a 113bhp electric motor and a 44kWh battery to enable a range of 199 miles and a 0-62mph time of 11 seconds. 

The Grande Panda Pop can be ordered now, but customers will have to wait until spring 2026 for the first models to arrive in the UK. 

There are lots of small electric cars that you can buy right now on the Auto Express Buy A Car service - such as the Renault 5, which is available with an average saving of £3,000. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

