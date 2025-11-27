The Grande Panda Electric is Fiat’s entry-level EV and now it's just got even cheaper thanks to a new ‘Pop’ trim level.

Replacing the old (RED) trim level, the new Fiat Grande Panda Pop kicks off the range at £20,995. It sits below the mid-range, £21,995 Icon, which was introduced in September and the flagship La Prima, from £24,035. All three trim levels are eligible for the government’s electric car grant too - which reduces the aforementioned list prices by £1,500 until the end of 2025.

The arrival of the Pop means the Grande Panda Electric’s trim level structure is now the same as the hybrid-powered Grande Panda. The electric Pop does get some unique touches, however. First up, it’s the only version of the Grande Panda to get 16-inch steel wheels finished in white. Paired with the £650 Acqua Azure green paint finish, these give the car a slight air of Land Rover Defender.

Other colours - black, blue, yellow, bronze and white are also £650 options with red the only no-cost paint finish. Acknowledging Fiat’s partnership with the charity (RED), any Grande Panda finished in red paint also gets special (RED) exterior badging.

Elsewhere, the Pop gets LED front and rear lights, two-tone blue and black fabric seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, electrically adjustable and heated wing mirrors, rear parking sensors and the Panda’s typically Italian styling - including a dash shaped like the roof on Fiat’s Lingotto factory.

The powertrain remains unchanged with a 113bhp electric motor and a 44kWh battery to enable a range of 199 miles and a 0-62mph time of 11 seconds.

The Grande Panda Pop can be ordered now, but customers will have to wait until spring 2026 for the first models to arrive in the UK.

