Cupra Raval spotted nearing production

Cupra has been spied testing its next-generation all-electric supermini, due to be called the Raval. As previewed by the Raval Concept, Cupra’s new model will be built on the upcoming MEB-Entry platform, sharing lots of key elements with the incoming Volkswagen ID.2, and beating it to market in the process.

Key differences between this new-generation supermini and existing MEB models such as the larger Born is the electric motor placement, which is now front, rather than rear-mounted. This will have benefits for both cost-effectiveness and packaging.

The Raval has been seen with its production-relevant body, plus lighting and interior elements. As such, we can see the Raval Concept’s pugnacious styling has been kept intact. This is informed by a short wheelbase, large wheels and Cupra’s triangular lighting signatures in both the headlights and rear light bar. Look a little closer and you’ll see other production-relevant styling elements from the concept, including the flush-fitting door handles.

Cupra designer Rafael Gordo told Auto Express: “We’re really really happy with the Raval design; we were given lots of great elements to work with and think it’s a really pure distillation of Cupra’s design language.”

As for the cabin, Gordo told us: “Inside, we’ve stopped using elements like textured plastics and complicated layering of materials for a simpler look”. However, Cupra will maintain the use of copper-coloured trim elements, ambient lighting and sporty, dark-coloured upholstery and trim.

Cupra, as well as other models on this platform, will need to factor in some technical compromises to reduce costs. These include the use of a simple torsion-beam rear suspension, and on evidence in this prototype, rear drum brakes.

Potential battery sizes and e-motor performance is unknown at this stage, but efficiency, rather than capacity will be prioritised. This will lower the asking price, not to mention reduce running costs.

We expect the new Raval to be revealed in full in 2025, leading up to a comprehensive model offensive across the VW brands on this new platform.

