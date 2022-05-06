Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

No electric Skoda supermini as Czech brand focuses on SUV future

Skoda will double down on SUVs, with no electric alternative to the Volkswagen ID.1 or ID.2 in the works

By:Richard Ingram
3 Apr 2025
Skoda EV

Skoda will not build a supermini alternative to the all-electric Volkswagen ID.1 or ID.2, instead choosing to focus on getting the Epiq SUV production-ready for 2026. It was previously suspected that Skoda would look to launch an electric hatchback alongside the Epiq, but those plans have apparently been shelved.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It means that Volkswagen, along with sporty sister brand Cupra, will lead the electric supermini project, with Skoda instead choosing to focus on an alternative to the jacked-up ID.2X – itself due to be revealed in concept form later this year. Highly likely to be called Epiq, Skoda’s forthcoming smallest SUV will use the VW Group’s MEB Entry platform and battery tech.

This revised plan of attack was hinted at by a Skoda insider this week, who suggested that the company’s ducks were in line to launch the Epiq ahead of VW’s ID.2 X in early 2026. Given the slightly larger Elroq’s starting price of just over £31,000, Skoda’s entry-level EV could feasibly come in at under £25k.

With buyers’ appetite for EVs stagnating, Skoda, Volkswagen and SEAT will update their petrol superminis – Fabia, Polo and Ibiza, respectively – to stay on sale until the end of the decade. Instead of two EV entries in the small-car market, Skoda will therefore hedge its bets on just one.

Yet perhaps this was the plan all along. Indeed, Skoda released a teaser sketch of its entry-level EV back in 2022, which in hindsight does appear to show subtle SUV styling cues, such as short overhangs and squared-off wheelarches. At the time, we believed the overall proportions positioned it more as a Fabia for the electric age, and something that would “provide competition to the upcoming Volkswagen ID.1”.

The slightly larger Epiq, with its longer body and raised ride height, should allow Skoda’s smallest EV to pack batteries of at least 52kWh – the same as the basic Elroq offers. That car can do up to 232 miles on the WLTP cycle, so expect 250 miles or more for the lighter, more compact Epiq. More will be revealed later this year. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Big new Skoda 7-seat SUV on track to sit above the Kodiaq from 2026
Skoda&#039;s upcoming seven-seat SUV - front

Big new Skoda 7-seat SUV on track to sit above the Kodiaq from 2026

The large electric family SUV will be bigger than the award-winning Skoda Kodiaq, and it'll be the next model to adopt the brand’s new Modern Solid st…
News
13 Mar 2025
Skoda Octavia to live on as an EV? Plan confirmed for 2027 electric estate
Skoda Octavia exclusive image

Skoda Octavia to live on as an EV? Plan confirmed for 2027 electric estate

The upcoming Skoda electric estate will be previewed by a concept car in September
News
13 Mar 2025
New Skoda seven-seat electric SUV spotted for the first time
Skoda&#039;s seven-seater electric SUV - front tracking

New Skoda seven-seat electric SUV spotted for the first time

Testing has begun on the production version of Skoda’s bold Vision 7S concept
News
14 Jan 2025
New super-cheap Skoda Kylaq is a baby SUV that’s sadly out of reach for UK buyers
Skoda Kylaq - front

New super-cheap Skoda Kylaq is a baby SUV that’s sadly out of reach for UK buyers

Made for the Indian market, the Kylaq is a Jeep Avenger rival that costs 789,000 rupees, or just £7,270
News
7 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month

The BYD Seal is a Tesla Model 3 rival, and a very good one at that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 March
News
31 Mar 2025
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025
Best April Fools&#039; day jokes 2025

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2025
Skoda Enyaq review
Skoda Enyaq 85 - front

Skoda Enyaq review

If you're looking for an all-electric family SUV that will fit effortlessly into daily life, the Skoda Enyaq is an excellent choice
In-depth reviews
31 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content