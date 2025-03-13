Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

SEAT Ibiza and Arona will battle on to 2030 after small EV decision is delayed

Updates to the SEAT Arona and Ibiza are on the way this year, giving the Spanish brand a chance to delay its decision on electrification

By:Paul Barker
13 Mar 2025
SEAT Ibiza Anniversary Edition - rear badge

SEAT will update its Ibiza and Arona models this year to give them the legs to get to the end of the decade and allow the Spanish brand the chance to delay a decision on electrification. 

“At the moment SEAT is in good shape,” said SEAT and Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths. “But we don’t have the capacity to build a SEAT EV and it would need to be profitable; a 20,000 euro EV is very difficult to build profitably.” 

That means a visual refresh for the two petrol cars, along with tech updates, although there won't be any changes to the powertrains outside of those needed to meet legislative requirements in the coming years.

“We are planning on running the combustion cars on sale until the end of the decade and therefore the time for a decision about electric cars is in the future,” Werner Tietz, SEAT’s vice president of research and development told Auto Express. He said the company has reduced its development processes to three years, which means decisions can be taken later, but cars still arrive to the same deadline. 

“Our ambition is to find the technical solution which makes it viable for SEAT to enter the electric market, because with the price point of the car the technology must see a step change in cost.”

Tietz also confirmed that SEAT had launched its last fresh combustion-engined car, with the brand’s new product future tied to making electric cars profitable.

Why has SEAT delayed its EV decision?

Griffiths said the European uptake of electric vehicles is too far below previously predicted levels to profitably introduce a small electric SEAT, with EVs running at 13 per cent of new-car sales last year, rather than the expected 25 per cent, while in SEAT home Spanish market the figure was just five per cent. 

He called for action from governments to provoke EV sales into life. “At this pace the automotive industry in Europe is at risk, but we need to see it as an opportunity to drive growth,” Griffiths said. “Electrification is inevitable, and we have been absolutely clear – it’s not a goal, it is the goal, and we need to see the same level of commitment from leaders across Europe. If we can seize the opportunity there is no reason why they can’t do the same.” 

