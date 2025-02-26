More EV incentives needed, but ‘no role for hydrogen’

Nearly 80 per cent of us must be driving electric vehicles by 2040, according to the latest advice to the Government from the Climate Change Committee (CCC), the body charged by law with setting out the UK’s pathway to meeting net-zero commitments.

According to the CCC’s seventh annual statutory ‘carbon budget’ published today, the falling price of EVs after 2026 will contribute to a rapid acceleration of EV take-up. It says the transition will be “propelled by the falling cost of batteries, which allows electric cars to reach price parity with comparable petrol electric and diesel cars by 2026 to 2028. After this point, EVs will be cheaper to buy and run, making them the clear choice for many buyers and allowing sales to accelerate beyond the minimum levels set out in the zero-emission vehicle mandate,” it says.

The CCC report also points to the need for incentives in what it identifies as two major changes in consumer behaviour required to meet the UK’s net-zero carbon emission goal for 2050 - the EV transition and the adoption of heat pumps.

“Market mechanisms improve incentives to take the action required and provide a consistent basis for markets to grow and competition to develop. Examples include the zero-emission vehicle mandate and the clean heat market mechanism,” it says, adding that for both EVs and heat pumps, there is evidence of significant misinformation about their reliability and cost.