Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cheaper electric cars on the way as battery prices collapse

EVs already undercut ICE models in China and price parity between electric and ICE cars may arrive much faster than expected in Europe

by: Chris Rosamond
11 Jul 2024
EV battery packs

The price of battery cells has dropped by half in a year, as the companies producing them battle with overcapacity and cut prices to retain market share.

The factors driving a 51 per cent drop in the price of battery cells - as reported by BloombergNEF (BNEF) analysts - include a drop in the price of raw materials such as lithium, and lower than predicted demand from the global transition to electric cars, which is happening more slowly than the battery industry hoped.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The result already being felt in China, is that cars with electric powertrains are now priced “at or below combustion cars in most vehicle segments” and significant electric car price reductions are heading our way, too.

“Almost two-thirds of EVs available in China are already cheaper than their internal combustion engine equivalents,” BNEF reports, “and many cheaper electric cars are planned for launch outside China in 2025 and 2026”.

The forecaster recently estimated that global demand for lithium-ion batteries in 2023 was approximately 950 gigawatt hours in 2023, while global production capacity - much of it in China - was already more than double that figure. According to the analysts’ predictions, efforts in the West to develop battery production capabilities to match China, will only deepen the overcapacity issue.

It’s good news for consumers, says BNEF, which reckons lower prices will filter through into cheaper electric car models scheduled for production in the next couple of years.

While lower prices for EVs might typically be thought to increase demand, and therefore lead to a bounce back in the global price of batteries, the Bloomberg analysis suggests there are other factors at work that point to lower prices for some time to come. Most significant, they suggest, is the fact that Chinese companies and others around the world are continuing to invest large sums in research and development, automated production and new factories. BNEF says it expects “low prices to persist for at least the next several years” as a result.

Thinking about buying an electric car? Take a look at our ultimate EV FAQ guide...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What happens to old electric car batteries? Inside the UK's EV battery recycling industry
Battery recycling process - Complete battery floorplan
Features

What happens to old electric car batteries? Inside the UK's EV battery recycling industry

We pay a visit to Ecobat’s battery recycling facility in the West Midlands
10 Jul 2024
CO2 emissions from UK car production have halved since 1999
Nissan Sunderland
News

CO2 emissions from UK car production have halved since 1999

The ‘per vehicle’ figures for energy and water use, plus C02 emissions, all show dramatic falls as the UK car industry cleans up its act
9 Jul 2024
Wireless electric car charging: is EV charging without cables the future?
Renault Kangoo Z.E - front tracking
Features

Wireless electric car charging: is EV charging without cables the future?

As the technology inches closer to commercial reality, we examine the state of wireless charging for electric cars
9 Jul 2024
Sustainable leather in cars: still an ethical choice?
Auto Express consumer reporter Tom Jervis inspecting a sample of leather
Features

Sustainable leather in cars: still an ethical choice?

We visit a leather supplier with Polestar to see if it can truly be considered an ethical and sustainable car interior choice
14 Jun 2024

Most Popular

New Honda Prelude explored: access all areas of the sleek hybrid coupe
Honda Prelude concept - front
News

New Honda Prelude explored: access all areas of the sleek hybrid coupe

We take a closer look at Honda’s new Prelude and get the hybrid coupe’s secrets from its chief engineer
8 Jul 2024
New Alfa Romeo Junior 2024 review: the best Alfa in a generation
Alfa Romeo Junior - front
Road tests

New Alfa Romeo Junior 2024 review: the best Alfa in a generation

The new Alfa Romeo Junior is an impressive EV that’s great to drive and packed with quality
9 Jul 2024
New Ford Capri preview: famous name returns, as a 390-mile electric coupe-SUV
Ford Capri - front action
News

New Ford Capri preview: famous name returns, as a 390-mile electric coupe-SUV

Ford has reimagined one of its most iconic nameplates as a rival for the Volkswagen ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe
10 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content