Honda Civic Type R gets more extreme with Mugen makeover

The tuning company from Japan has a rich history of tweaking Honda Civic Type Rs and is at it again

by: Alastair Crooks
8 Jan 2024
Mugen Honda Civic Type R Group B

The latest Honda Civic Type R is one of the very best sports cars (let alone hot hatches) you can buy right now, that’s not stopped Mugen from trying to improve the formula, however. The Japanese tuning firm is bringing a hot new Mugen Civic to the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon.

This Mugen Civic Type R comes in two forms - Group A and Group B. Each comes with subtle differences but in traditional Mugen style, there are aggressive exterior tweaks and upgrades to the chassis of the standard Civic Type R. 

The FL5-generation Civic Type R may have toned down the styling from the previous-generation FK8, but in Mugen form the car looks more extreme than ever. There’s a bigger front splitter, redesigned air intakes and side skirts, a new rear wing and a revised exhaust system. That’s just on the milder ‘Group A’ version as well, the ‘Group B’ wears even more modifications. 

Mugen Honda Civic Type R Group A

On the Group B version there’s a carbon-fibre bonnet with extra vents, further vents on the front wings, a different air intake layout within the front bumper and a bespoke side skirt design. The Group B also gains a titanium exhaust system in place of the stainless steel version on the Group A, plus an upgraded brake system. Both cars get a fresh set of 19-inch alloy wheels from BBS. 

Inside, there’s a suite of performance-related changes including a retrimmed steering wheel, new bucket seats, lashings of carbon fibre trim and Mugen badges. 

Neither Mugen or Honda has said if there’s any difference in terms of the FL5’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and its output (currently at 325bhp and 420Nm of torque). The exhaust systems would suggest a change to the Type R’s engine management system, however, possibly with more power. 

The Mugen Civic Type R will be revealed in full at the Tokyo Auto Salon on 12 January and while we’ve not seen a Mugen-badged Civic Type R officially sold here in the UK since the FN2-generation in 2010, we expect a couple of these newer versions may find their way to our roads through importers. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

