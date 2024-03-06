Peugeot 2008 small SUV goes mildly hybrid for a major MPG boost

The recently facelifted Peugeot 2008 is now available to order with a mild-hybrid powertrain that bridges the gap between pure-petrol and all-electric variants of Peugeot’s stylish small SUV.

The 48V mild-hybrid setup is the same one now offered in the Citroen C4 and C4 X, Vauxhall Astra and Corsa, and the Peugeot 208 supermini. It pairs a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has an integrated electric motor, which alone provides 28bhp and 55Nm of torque.

The e-motor is powered by a small 0.9kWh battery that allows the 2008 to be driven on pure-electric power when cruising at low speeds or manoeuvring around a car park, for instance. You don’t have to worry about charging the 2008 Hybrid’s battery as it’s topped up when the car slows down, in part by energy recuperated from the regenerative braking system.

The other benefits of the mild-hybrid tech are improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions compared to the pure-petrol models. Peugeot claims the 2008 Hybrid can achieve up to 62.1mpg and emit between 102-125g/km of CO2, compared to the automatic petrol powertrain that manages 48.9mpg at best, while emitting 130-140g/km.

The Peugeot 2008 Hybrid is available to order now in all three of the 2008’s trim levels – Active, Allure and GT. Prices start from £27,770 and first examples are expected to arrive with customers later this month.

Peugeot is also offering the 2008’s entry-level PureTech 100 powertrain, which uses a 99bhp petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, in mid-range Allure trim now to make upgrading to the higher spec more affordable.

Meanwhile, the all-electric E-2008 is available once again with a 50kWh battery and 134bhp electric motor that together offer a 214-mile range. This is the setup the electric SUV used before its facelift, but has been reintroduced to lower the starting price for the EV.

As a result, the E-2008 is now priced from £35,700, but the new 54kWh battery and 154bhp e-motor combo is currently reserved for top-of-the-range GT trim models and costs £40,700 to get.

