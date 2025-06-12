Car Deal of the Day: the Hyundai Kona is a bold family SUV for just £223 a month

Easy to drive; efficient hybrid model

Well equipped Advance trim

Only £222.68 a month

Small SUVs don't come much more bold and futuristic looking than the Hyundai Kona. Factor in tonnes of interior space, low running costs and a tech-laden cabin, and it's easy to see why the Kona is a favourite.

It's fantastically affordable on a lease, too. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the Kona for just £222.68 a month right now after a £2,972.16 initial payment.

Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but if you're in need of some extra allowance, then the cap can be doubled to 10,000 per annum for just £15.43 extra a month.

You'll be getting the keys to a Kona in Advance trim, which unlocks full-LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors front and rear, plus a pair of 12.3-inch screens, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Kona comes with petrol, hybrid and EV power – and with this deal you'll be getting the efficient hybrid. It uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a 1.32kWh battery pack, and because it's a full hybrid, you won't need to plug it in to charge it up. Naturally, fuel efficiency is the Kona's strong suit, with the car managing over 62mpg, claims Hyundai.

Comfort is also the name of the game here, with the Kona offering a relaxing driving experience, both around town and on faster roads.

The interior is a plush place to be, with a bold style matched to strong build quality. It's roomy, too, with plenty of rear legroom and a spacious 466-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

