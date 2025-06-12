Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: the Hyundai Kona is a bold family SUV for just £223 a month

The Hyundai Kona is a futuristic-looking high-rider, and our Deal of the Day for 12 June.

By:George Armitage
12 Jun 2025
Hyundai Kona - front cornering
  • Easy to drive; efficient hybrid model
  • Well equipped Advance trim
  • Only £222.68 a month

Small SUVs don't come much more bold and futuristic looking than the Hyundai Kona. Factor in tonnes of interior space, low running costs and a tech-laden cabin, and it's easy to see why the Kona is a favourite. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's fantastically affordable on a lease, too. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the Kona for just £222.68 a month right now after a £2,972.16 initial payment. 

Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but if you're in need of some extra allowance, then the cap can be doubled to 10,000 per annum for just £15.43 extra a month. 

You'll be getting the keys to a Kona in Advance trim, which unlocks full-LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors front and rear, plus a pair of 12.3-inch screens, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Kona comes with petrol, hybrid and EV power – and with this deal you'll be getting the efficient hybrid. It uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a 1.32kWh battery pack, and because it's a full hybrid, you won't need to plug it in to charge it up. Naturally, fuel efficiency is the Kona's strong suit, with the car managing over 62mpg, claims Hyundai. 

Comfort is also the name of the game here, with the Kona offering a relaxing driving experience, both around town and on faster roads. 

The interior is a plush place to be, with a bold style matched to strong build quality. It's roomy, too, with plenty of rear legroom and a spacious 466-litre boot.

Hyundai Kona - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Kona leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Kona hub page.

Deals on Hyundai Kona rivals

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

New in-stock Peugeot 2008Cash £23,617Avg. savings £9,065
New Peugeot 2008

Configure now

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq

New in-stock Skoda KamiqCash £23,543Avg. savings £1,665
New Skoda Kamiq

Configure now

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,280
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Check out the Hyundai Kona deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series is a plush and desirable posh hatch for just £271 a month
BMW 1 Series - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series is a plush and desirable posh hatch for just £271 a month

The BMW 1 Series is an excellent choice for those who want an upmarket-feeling hatch. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 June.
News
11 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: family-size Skoda Enyaq EV going cheap at under £280 a month
Skoda Enyaq front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: family-size Skoda Enyaq EV going cheap at under £280 a month

Skoda offers two excellent electric SUVs, but the price gap between them is smaller than you’d think. The Enyaq is our Deal of the Day for 10 June.
News
10 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2025
Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
9 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2025
New BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort review: the best BYD yet
BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort - front

New BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort review: the best BYD yet

The new BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort is arguably the Chinese brand's most convincing model in its range
Road tests
11 Jun 2025
Best cars to own: Driver Power 2025 results
Driver Power 2025 - header

Best cars to own: Driver Power 2025 results

The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2025 Driver Power results!
News
10 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content