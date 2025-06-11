Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series is a plush and desirable posh hatch for just £271 a month

Engaging to drive

The 1 Series is a hit with Brits because it does everything it says it will. It's a family hatchback with a high-quality feel and sharp driving dynamics, with the added appeal of the BMW badge on the nose.

Despite its upmarket character, though, owning one won't break the bank. Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found VIPGateway.co.uk offering the baby Bimmer for an extremely modest £270.67 a month.

To get the deal up and running, you'll need to fork out £3,598.05 as an initial payment – not stunningly cheap, we'll agree, but that's the price that comes with those low monthly payments.

It's a four-year deal and sees mileage being limited to 5,000 a year, although 8,000 miles per annum can be had for just under £13 extra a month.

This deal gets you a 1 Series in entry-level Sport trim – but you won't feel short changed, thanks to standard-fit LED lights front and rear, alloy wheels, cruise control, rear parking sensors and camera, heated front seats, a large curved display for the infotainment system, plus built-in sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

Powering this 1 Series is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine. Badged '120', it packs 168bhp and comes exclusively with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It's punchy, refined and returns over 53mpg, claims BMW.

The 1 Series may be front-wheel drive these days but it still feels remarkably polished from behind the wheel, plus it’s good fun on the right road, thanks to its agile chassis.

Aside from the driver thrills, the interior is a nice place to be with high-quality materials and great tech.

