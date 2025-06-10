Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: family-size Skoda Enyaq EV going cheap at under £280 a month

Skoda offers two excellent electric SUVs, but the price gap between them is smaller than you’d think. The Enyaq is our Deal of the Day for 10 June.

By:George Armitage
10 Jun 2025
Skoda Enyaq front tracking
  • SE L trim; 268-mile range
  • Plush interior; spacious and practical
  • Only £276.71 a month

Skoda has taken a lot of what owners love about the Enyaq SUV to create the Elroq, albeit in a smaller, cuter package. But what if we told you that you could have the bigger, more spacious car for less than £2 extra month on lease? 

That's exactly the case on the Auto Express Find a Car service. GB Vehicle Leasing is offering the Enyaq for just £1.81 extra a month over the smaller Elroq (through a different broker), after a £3,620.50 initial payment is put down first. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Then it's £276.71 for a total of 48 months with a 5,000-mile-a-year cap; a 8,000-mile limit can be arranged for just £6.07 extra a month, meaning this deal could be perfect for those who need to travel further.

That extra £1.81 will get you a car that offers considerably more interior space, with greater levels of head and legroom. You'll be able to carry more luggage and shopping bags, too, thanks to the Enyaq's 115-litre-larger boot.

The Enyaq and smaller Elroq both travel around the same distance on a charge, with around 268 miles possible from the same 58kWh battery, claims Skoda. In the real world, both will offer between 200 and 250 miles.  

There's no difference in terms of spec between the Enyaq in this deal and the cheapest Elroq on a lease (from another broker) either, as both are in SE L trim. This nets you heated front seats and steering wheel, sat-nav, and that all-important umbrella in the driver's door.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Check out the Skoda Enyaq deal

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.




